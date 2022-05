SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- The San Francisco 49ers have had a different rushing leader every year since coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch arrived in 2017. And they've gotten significant production from a group largely comprised of unknowns, though former second-round pick Carlos Hyde (2017) was a holdover from the previous regime. In the four seasons that followed Hyde, the Niners leading rusher has been a former undrafted free agent (Matt Breida, Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson Jr.) and a sixth-round pick last year in Elijah Mitchell.

SANTA CLARA, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO