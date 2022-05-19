ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aspen, CO

A world-class community

Aspen Daily News
 4 days ago

I hope to see smiling faces abound, as it has been announced that World Cup ski racing is returning to Aspen in March of 2023. The weekend will be punctuated by the men’s downhill, aka “America’s Downhill.”. Many of us are concerned about “community” in the...

www.aspendailynews.com

Aspen Daily News

With goal of reforming Aspen attitude, Local Coffee House to stay course

Despite rumors circulating about the potential closure of Local Coffee House, the establishment is here to stay. And its endurance comes with a mission for the Aspen community. Co-founded and owned by the mother-daughter duo Candice Olson and Michaela Carpenter, the local coffee shop and eatery on East Cooper Avenue...
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Margo: You know it’s offseason midvalley when ...

• You spend Saturday night binge watching the Kardashians and cry real tears when Kim passes the bar exam. The truth is, offseason isn’t as pronounced in the midvalley as it is in Aspen since the Ferris wheel of suburbia just keeps spinning whether the lifts are running or not and the only real part-time residents are the bears and the Texans who live on the golf course at the Roaring Fork Club in the summertime.
ASPEN, CO
Child care in Aspen

Child care in Aspen

OK, so let me get this straight, we are losing two child care centers in Aspen alone and none of these billionaires seem to care where children are taught? This is where you’d think trickle-down would prove its very existence. It is astonishing to me, that we hear more news about Doronin having his feelings hurt and suing to try and make new friends than we hear about our local preschools going under. Still not sure what Mr. Doronin is doing. You’d think he would be celebrating, but instead, he goes after a small local newspaper? He must have been a blast to hang out with growing up. He’s commandeering the ball, buying the parking lot, buying the street and then buying any person left over..
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Semple: The sounds of silence

It was nice while it lasted. I’m not talking about the artist formerly known as offseason or a week without snow and wind: rather, the two-week closure of the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport. For the past 20-plus years, fate has had me dwelling in the direct flight path of one...
Aspen, CO
Aspen Daily News

Horse-drawn wagon rides coming to Redstone this summer

Horse-drawn rides through the country no longer are strictly a winter activity. This summer, Avalanche Outfitters, Pair A Dice Carriages and Slow Groovin’ BBQ will partner to offer wagon rides to and from dinner, twice a week in Redstone. The wagon-ride dinners are a new venture for Avalanche Outfitters,...
REDSTONE, CO
Aspen Daily News

Local news in brief, May 21

Today’s Arbor Day event canceled by city of Aspen. The city of Aspen’s Arbor Day event scheduled to be held today has been canceled due to the winter storm system that brought snow and cold temperatures to the area. In an announcement on Friday, the city said it...
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Glenwood Springs High School sends off senior class

Despite an ominous weather forecast, Glenwood Springs High School opted to host its graduation ceremony outdoors at Stubler Memorial Field on Saturday. The school was rewarded with blue skies and light jacket weather as it sent off the Class of 2022 with parents, family and friends switching places with the students, looking up at the graduates in the grandstand from the field. The school set up a covered tent with a heater just in case, but it went unused.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Aspen Daily News

Ask a broker: What can we expect this summer?

Question: The real estate market feels a little unpredictable right now. What can we expect for the upcoming summer season in Aspen?. Answer: If dog groomers are any indication as a barometer of summer activity, we are set for a packed summer in the Roaring Fork Valley. My deep intel...
ASPEN, CO
Housing: Truth hurts

Housing: Truth hurts

I believe there is another reason why employee housing homeowners sell their units, which is being missed, e.g. the May 19 article “With inflation on the rise, APCHA moves forward with income-exemption increase.” Folks are doing in-complex bids to get the better units that have been maintained, whereas units 20 years old have not. A homeowner selling a unit may have inherited structural issues that existed originally. For me, six weeks after purchasing new in 2007, I had water running down my kitchen walls. Now the HOA has inherited the responsibility to solve and fix the roof. I continue to receive temporary fixes. In February, water was running down inside my kitchen and bedroom walls.
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Aspen man dies in Highway 82 crash on Sunday morning

A 39-year-old Aspen man died Sunday morning after the vehicle he was driving crashed on eastbound Highway 82 in Pitkin County, not far from the entrance to Twining Flats Road. In a Sunday evening news release, the Pitkin County Coroner’s Office identified the deceased as Francisco Javier Olivares, of Aspen. The release described the incident as a single-car crash occurring just before 6 a.m. Olivares was the only occupant of the vehicle, a 2008 Mercury Mariner.
ASPEN, CO

