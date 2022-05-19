Cycling hazards

OK, so let me get this straight, we are losing two child care centers in Aspen alone and none of these billionaires seem to care where children are taught? This is where you’d think trickle-down would prove its very existence. It is astonishing to me, that we hear more news about Doronin having his feelings hurt and suing to try and make new friends than we hear about our local preschools going under. Still not sure what Mr. Doronin is doing. You’d think he would be celebrating, but instead, he goes after a small local newspaper? He must have been a blast to hang out with growing up. He’s commandeering the ball, buying the parking lot, buying the street and then buying any person left over..

ASPEN, CO ・ 20 HOURS AGO