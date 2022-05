CLEVELAND, Ohio — Five people were wounded Monday after shots were fired during a memorial service in the South Collinwood neighborhood on the East Side, police say. According to police, a 28-year-old man was shot in the back, a 33-year-old man was shot in the right knee, a 35-year-old man was shot in the back, a 37-year-old woman was shot in the buttocks, and a 56-year-old woman was shot in the leg. All were taken to University Hospitals by either private vehicles or by an ambulance, police say.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 3 HOURS AGO