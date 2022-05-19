ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Google honors disability justice activist Stacey Park Milbern with Doodle

May 19 (UPI) -- Google is celebrating queer, Korean-American disability justice activist Stacey Park Milbern with a new Doodle on what would have been her 35th birthday.

Google's homepage features artwork of Milbern by San Francisco-based guest artist Art Twink. The company is paying homage to Milbern in honor of Asian Pacific American Heritage Month.

Milbern is credited with co-founding the disability justice movement and for dedicating her life to advocating for marginalized communities.

The activist was born in Seoul, South Korea, in 1987, but grew up in Fort Bragg, N.C. She started pursuing disability justice at the age of 16 and helped start the movement with other activists in 2015.

At 24, Milbern moved to the San Francisco Bay Area and became the Director of Programs at the Center of Independent Living. She was later added to the President's Committee for People with Intellectual Disabilities and served as an advisor to the national administration in 2014.

She died at the age of 33 in May 2020.

"I want to leave a legacy of disabled people knowing we are powerful and beautiful because of who we are, not despite of it," Milbern is quoted as saying.

Google also released a video that explores the making of the Doodle and Milbern's career as an activist.

