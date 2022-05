LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville’s police chief says that a Louisville man who was fatally shot by a deputy U.S. Marshal during an arrest attempt was shot during a foot pursuit. Omari Cryer, 25, was wanted on an arrest warrant for assault, strangulation and terroristic threatening when he was tracked to a residence in Louisville. Chief Erika Shields added that Cryer was in the possession of a handgun at the time he was shot. She said that she anticipates any “body-worn camera footage to be released in the near future” after “essential” interviews are conducted. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has described the cause and manner of death as “gunshot wounds/homicide.”

