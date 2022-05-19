ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Special Interest Share Video for New Song “(Herman’s) House”: Watch

By Evan Minsker
Pitchfork
Pitchfork
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Special Interest have shared their first new music for their new label home, Rough Trade. It’s called “(Herman’s) House” and it comes with a video co-directed by Special Interest and Juicebox Burton. The title character is Herman Wallace, the Black revolutionary of the Angola Three who was held for more than...

pitchfork.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pitchfork

Watch Ravyn Lenae’s Video for New Song “Xtasy”

This Friday (May 20), Chicago-born musician Ravyn Lenae is releasing her debut album, Hypnos, via Atlantic. The full-length includes the singles “Skin Tight,” “Light Me Up,” and “M.I.A.,” as well as the brand new Kaytranada-produced track “Xtasy.” Watch the music video for “Xtasy” below.
CHICAGO, IL
Pitchfork

Braxe + Falcon Detail EP, Share New Song “Elevation”: Listen

Back in March, the French house producers Alan Braxe and DJ Falcon came together to release two singles under the banner Braxe + Falcon. The musicians have now released another new single and shared the details of their debut EP. The new song is called “Elevation” and it’ll appear on the duo’s Step by Step EP, which comes out digitally on June 24 via the Domino imprint Smugglers Way. Listen to “Elevation,” featuring Los Angeles musician Sunni Colón, below.
RETAIL
Pitchfork

Marina Herlop Shares New Video for “Abans Abans”: Watch

Barcelona-based experimental artist Marina Herlop has shared a new video for the song “Abans Abans.” The single is from her new album, Pripyat, out today (May 20) via Pan. Directed by Invernomuto, the clip finds the singer and composer exploring a cave, encountering a trio of llamas, and more. Check it out in full below.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Santigold Shares Video for New Song “High Priestess”: Watch

I had started working on this beat and I didn’t have anything in mind for a topic, I just knew I wanted to do a sort of rap punk song (as dangerous as that sounds). My buddy Ray Brady and I started working on something, trying to add in all the elements that made sense, kicks, subs, new wave synths. Boys Noize ended up bringing something super cool that really built the song and made me get even more excited about it. It was coming along quickly, until it wasn’t. The punk rock energy, the angst, that I wanted to come across wasn’t quite there. I tried adding guitar and a live drum kit, and that was a big red buzzer “X.” I ended up tagging in Psymun (Simon Christensen) who brought in Ryan Olson, and they brought the final missing element. The energy I was looking for couldn’t be the old version of punk rock, it had to be the future sound of punk rock. They brought the angst, the push and pull that was missing, but it was very fresh sounding and totally unexpected. It all came together in a way I could never have imagined when we started, but it was exactly what I set out to make. I want to make music that sounds like the past and the future all in one; music that makes you feel safe enough to jump in, but then takes us on a journey to where we needed to go but have never even heard of. I want my music to be the bridge.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rotterdam#Paris#Brooklyn#House#The Angola Three#Rough Trade 7#Special Interest
Pitchfork

Listen to Interpol’s New Song “Fables”

Interpol have shared another single from their forthcoming album The Other Side of Make-Believe. This one’s called “Fables”—listen to it below. “‘Fables’ features one of Daniel’s hottest licks,” Paul Banks said in a statement, referring to guitarist Daniel Kessler. “A breezy vocal with optimistic lyrics and a bouncy drum beat evocative of classic R&B with a nod to the golden age of hip hop. It’s a summer jam and a piece of music we are particularly proud of.”
MUSIC
Daily Mail

Welcome to Ozzy’s house! Sharon Osbourne, 69, says she and former Black Sabbath frontman, 73, are set to move two Ukrainian refugee families into properties on their Buckinghamshire estate

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne are planning to offer up properties on their Buckinghamshire estate to two Ukrainian families fleeing Russian invasion. The former Black Sabbath frontman, 73, and his rock manager wife, 69, are due to move back to their Grade II-listed mansion - called Welders House - in the village of Jordans, Buckinghamshire, in just a matter of weeks.
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

Ricky Gardiner, Guitarist for David Bowie and Iggy Pop, Dies at 73

Ricky Gardiner, a guitarist for Iggy Pop and David Bowie, has died. Iggy Pop and producer Tony Visconti shared the news on social media on Monday (May 16), with the former writing, “Dearest Ricky, lovely, lovely man, shirtless in your coveralls, nicest guy who ever played guitar. Thanks for the memories and the songs, rest eternal in peace.” A cause of death was not disclosed, but Gardiner’s longtime friend Visconti noted that the guitarist had been living with Parkinson’s disease. Ricky Gardiner was 73 years old.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
Country
Spain
Country
Belgium
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Music
Country
Netherlands
Pitchfork

Listen to Sideshow’s “Henrik Clarke Kent”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Listening to Sideshow rap feels like flipping through an old and dusty photo album as he gives you a vivid anecdote to go with every picture. The Ethiopia-born rapper relocated when he was eight to D.C. and he makes extremely personal music; I feel like I know him a little bit better with every verse. Last year, his breakout moment came when he went toe-to-toe with Boldy James on the Alchemist’s warm and fuzzy-sounding EP cut “TV Dinners.” He carries that momentum into his latest project Wegahta Tapes Vol. 1. The one I’ve replayed the most is “Henrik Clarke Kent,” where, over a familiar yet soothing Evidence beat, Sideshow mixes clear-eyed reflections with words of advice from his close circle: “My brother from the land where they talkin’ in all clicks/Told me ‘Life hard don’t trip over small shit/And pick your words wise don’t speak all that nonsense’.” The steady and lowkey register delivery he uses contributes to the intimate feel. It’s a comforting slice-of-life portrait.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band Announce 2023 Tour

Bruce Springsteen has announced a 2023 tour, which marks the long-awaited live return of the E Street Band. The group’s tour—their first since The River tour wrapped up in 2017—kicks off in February 2023 in U.S. arenas, continues in European stadiums starting April 28, and continues with a North American run beginning in August. All U.S. dates will be announced at a later date, with additional UK and Belgium dates on the way as well.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Caribou Revives Daphni Alias for New Song “Cherry”: Listen

Caribou’s Dan Snaith is back with his first song as Daphni in three years. Listen to “Cherry” below. “Nothing says love like an endlessly spiralling polyrhythm on an FM synth,” Snaith said in a press release. “Making this track was just a matter of getting the snake to eat its own tail.”
MUSIC
Pitchfork

The xx’s Oliver Sim Details Debut Album, Shares Video for New Song “Hideous”: Watch

Oliver Sim, bassist for the xx, has announced that he has a solo album on the way. It’s titled Hideous Bastard, and it’s set to arrive on September 9 via Young. Sim has shared the news with the single “Hideous,” which comes with a video directed by Yann Gonzalez. It’s part of a longer visual counterpart that debuted at Cannes over the weekend. In a statement about “Hideous” project, Sims reveals that he’s been living with HIV since he was 17, and explains how the song was part of his working through feelings of fear and shame. Read Sims’ full statement, check out “Hideous,” and see the full album track list below.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Shape Up

Leikeli47 may wear a mask, but she has a stronger sense of identity than many rappers who plaster their faces wherever they can find space. She’s a child of hip-hop and ballroom culture whose reference pool includes rap icons like JAY-Z and Lauryn Hill, and fashion icons like America’s Next Top Model coach J. Alexander; she lets her music speak for itself, but infuses it with just enough biographical detail to stand out. As a Black woman living in Brooklyn, Leikeli’s brand of anonymity grants her music a personal and communal confidence that extends across her three studio albums, all named after Black beauty treatments: 2017’s Wash & Set, 2018’s Acrylic, and her latest project, Shape Up.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Pitchfork

PC Music, Vol. 3

Despite PC Music’s high-concept visuals, shapeshifting production, and ambitious collaborations with multinational beverage corporations, the aims of the label are modest. For founder A. G. Cook, running the boundary-pushing record label has always been about releasing music that feels honest and intimate, first and foremost. He told Interview Magazine that when he makes tracks, it’s as if his computer is an extension of himself. “My brain is just operating on a different level,” he said. “[My computer] feels like a part of me.” Over the years, he’s made it clear that if he and his collaborators are making “personal computer music,” the emphasis is first and foremost on the “personal.”
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Palaces

At his best, Flume is chaotic, weird, and kind of naughty. His most memorable tracks feel a bit wrong: They sway against the beat and break into harsh noise when another producer of his stature would probably prefer to insert a euphoric hook or ecstatic drop. His biggest look in the press to date—the first time his profile as a celebrity seemed to match the astronomical popularity of his music—sprung from Burning Man 2019, where he pretended to eat his then-girlfriend’s ass during a DJ set. It was the rare moment in which the Australian producer, born Harley Streten, seemed to genuinely be living the Diplo-meets-Arca fantasy that his best music conjures.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

West Kensington

Memory, place, and the ways they intertwine are recurring themes in Mary Lattimore’s music. The harpist’s titles often allude to the places she holds dear, like Wawa, a mid-Atlantic convenience store chain known for its cheap hoagies. “I’ve always loved romantic melancholia in music,” she told 15 Questions, pinpointing her favorite musical qualities as “lush, deluxe with a little nostalgia and some inexplicable sadness.” On West Kensington, she teams up with guitarist Paul Sukeena to continue to explore the ways that music can bring the past to life. Spinning outward from short, looping melodies that offer ample space for reflection, their music is tinged with a dreamlike haze.
RETAIL
Pitchfork

LIVE A LITTLE

Sam Gendel is at the vanguard of what might be called the Adult Swim-ification of jazz. Like the late night cable block, which has its own formidable music history, the saxophonist’s compositions are both glitchy and luxurious, written for sporadic, needy attention spans raised on the internet. Almost ambient and always restless, Gendel’s music has roots in hip-hop, forefronting boom-bap beats more often than triplets or free-jazz clatter. His approach coolly rejects candlelit supper clubs and university classrooms; his videos are irreverent, funny, and disjunctive with the genre’s ordinary contexts, featuring the composer cruising in a lowrider or eating a banana. As one fawning YouTube user commented, “This is so avant-garde that it’s circled right around and become a sketch show skit.”
MUSIC
Pitchfork

“UW4GM”

A faint piano enters early on “UW4GM,” the latest song from London artist Joviale. The melodic line evokes Grouper’s aching, solitary music, drawing on a deep sense of isolation within just a few spare notes. The one-off single “UW4GM” steps away from the guitar-based folk of last year’s Hurricane Belle EP, embracing a softer palette of quiet percussion and radiant, humming synths. “This song came to me like a spell,” Joviale said about the songwriting process, describing it as a “little light during last year’s lonely and everlasting winter lockdown.” They slowly build that incantatory atmosphere with delicate, multi-tracked vocals. “What you say could kill you in an instant,” they sing over the tinkling piano and drums, slipping into a mantra-like melody to offer words of encouragement: “Open your heart/Let your guard down.” Joviale knows being vulnerable can come with a cost, but that doesn’t mean intimacy has to be intimidating. It’s a message that becomes gently reassuring in Joviale’s peaceful voice.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Listen to kwes e’s “crocodile tears”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. “crocodile tears” by kwes e, a 21-year-old rapper from Canterbury, England has all the elements of a Drain Gang hit: dissociative vocals, fractal drums, and deep-felt melancholy. To impress the object of his affection, kwes e talks about obtaining fancy clothes–a Prada suit is mentioned along with the Lacoste gear that gives the song its winking title. kwes e gives the sad boy warble his own spin, blending the hopeful brags (“I just got some money it’s for me and it’s for only you”) with comic asides (“Were you loving me because I got designer on my crotch?”) in an altered falsetto. By the end of the song, his voice is drowned in static, and everything goes quiet.
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

Pitchfork

9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The most trusted voice in music

 https://pitchfork.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy