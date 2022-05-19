ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

Public active shooter training in Poughkeepsie

By Harrison Gereau
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago



POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office and Medical Reserve Corps of Dutchess County are teaming up to present a 90-minute training on “Active Shooter and Stop the Bleed.” The program will focus on the correct response to an active shooter incident and how to stop life-threatening bleeding.

The class will be held on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, starting at 6 p.m. at Dutchess County Emergency Management, 392 Creek Road in Poughkeepsie. The course is free, but seating is limited. The Sheriff’s Office asks you please register by emailing mrc@dutchessny.gov .

NEWS10 ABC

5 things to know this Monday, May 23

Today's five things to know include charges filed against a Gloversville man after the recent emaciated dog case, new steps being taken by the Department of Justice (DOJ) to combat hate crimes, and an early-morning stabbing in Albany on Monday.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Schenectady shots fired call under investigation

Schenectady police are investigating a shots fired call. Officers were called to the area of 864 Emmett Street just after 10:15 Sunday evening. Sgt. Matthew Dearing tells NewsChannel 13 that a couple of the rounds did hit a house. Schenectady police recovered several shell casings in the area. Right now,...
SCHENECTADY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Hooked on Fishing returns to Poughkeepsie

POUGHKEEPSIE – The City of Poughkeepsie Police Department’s Police Athletic League (PAL) is offering a free day of fishing for resident families on Sunday, May 22, at Morgan Lake in the city. Police Lieutenant Mel Clausen, the PAL President said Sunday’s event is taking place between 10:00 a.m....
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

