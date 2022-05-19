Public active shooter training in Poughkeepsie

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office and Medical Reserve Corps of Dutchess County are teaming up to present a 90-minute training on “Active Shooter and Stop the Bleed.” The program will focus on the correct response to an active shooter incident and how to stop life-threatening bleeding.

The class will be held on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, starting at 6 p.m. at Dutchess County Emergency Management, 392 Creek Road in Poughkeepsie. The course is free, but seating is limited. The Sheriff’s Office asks you please register by emailing mrc@dutchessny.gov .

