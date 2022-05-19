Public active shooter training in Poughkeepsie
POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office and Medical Reserve Corps of Dutchess County are teaming up to present a 90-minute training on “Active Shooter and Stop the Bleed.” The program will focus on the correct response to an active shooter incident and how to stop life-threatening bleeding.Get the latest news, weather, sports and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!
The class will be held on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, starting at 6 p.m. at Dutchess County Emergency Management, 392 Creek Road in Poughkeepsie. The course is free, but seating is limited. The Sheriff’s Office asks you please register by emailing mrc@dutchessny.gov .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.
Comments / 0