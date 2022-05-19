Royse City Sexual Predator Sentenced

Chapel Hill Salutatorian Presley Applegate, and MPHS Valedictorian, Connelly Cowan, lead the graduates into the sanctuary. The combined Classes of 2022 from Mount Pleasant and Chapel Hill High Schools were honored at the Mount Pleasant Community Baccalaureate Service on Wednesday, May 18, at First Baptist Church. Mount Pleasant High School Valedictorian, Connelly Cowan, offered an opening prayer for the graduates. At the same time, MPISD Superintendent Judd Marshall, and CHISD Superintendent Daniel Pritchett, welcomed the guests and congratulated the seniors on their accomplishments, challenging each of them to use their talents and gifts to make the world a better place through loving others.

MOUNT PLEASANT, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO