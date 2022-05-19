The Children’s Place: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) _ The Children’s Place Retail Stores Inc. (PLCE) on Thursday reported earnings of $19.8 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Secaucus, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $1.43. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.05 per share.

The children’s clothing and accessories chain posted revenue of $362.4 million in the period.

