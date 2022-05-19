ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellwood City, PA

Borough Of Ellwood City Announces Vacancy

By Press Releases
 6 days ago

The Borough of Ellwood City has announced a vacancy exists on the Ellwood City Civil Service Commission....

Lawrence County CTC Unveiling Replica Trolley On Tuesday

The Lawrence County Career and Technical Center (LCCTC) is unveiling a replica of the original 1908 Harmony Short Line Trolley on Tuesday, May 24th at 1:00 p.m. The festivities will include staff and students. The trolley replica, manufactured at LCCTC for the Ellwood City Area Historical Society, will then move...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Fire damages three homes in Armstrong County

FORD CITY, Pa. — A house caught fire and the flames spread to two other homes in Armstrong County on Tuesday morning. The fire started in the 600 block of 5th Avenue in Ford City around 3:45 a.m. The Ford City fire chief said the owner was renovating the...
butlerradio.com

Road Work Set For Main St. In Slippery Rock

Work is scheduled to begin this week on Main Street in Slippery Rock. PennDOT officials say crews will be resurfacing the road beginning at the intersection with West Liberty Street through the New Castle Street intersection. After that portion of the project is complete, crews will be resurfacing Grove City...
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
WTAJ

Emergency railroad crossing repairs taking place in Clearfield

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Railroad crossing in Clearfield Borough will be undergoing some emergency repairs Tuesday, May 24 and Wednesday, May 25. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) says RJ Corman Railroad will be working at the railroad crossing on Main Street near the Second Avenue and Weaver Street intersection. Weaver Street will be […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
City
Ellwood City, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Ellwood City, PA
Government
butlerradio.com

Michelle Krill Field At Historic Pullman Park To Raise Rates

Beginning next year, the City of Butler Parks, Recreation Grounds, and Facilities Authority plan to increase the price of tickets and renting Michelle Krill Field at Historic Pullman Park to keep up with rising costs. The Authority approved several motions at their Monday night meeting that will go into effect...
BUTLER, PA
ellwoodcity.org

Rocky Bleier to Speak at The Moving Wall in Ellwood City

Former Pittsburgh Steeler star running back and Vietnam veteran, Robert Patrick “Rocky” Bleier, will be the featured speaker at the opening ceremony for The Moving Wall to be displayed in Ellwood City’s Ewing Park from August 18 to 22, 2022. The ceremony, scheduled for 6:30 P.M. on August 18 at the Folino Shelter, is open to the public. Visitation of the Wall will begin after the Ceremony. The Moving Wall will be accessible continuously until the closing Ceremony on Sunday August 21, 2022 at 6:30 P.M.
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Butler County company at center of national debate over ghost guns

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Butler County company has become the center of a national debate over ghost guns.JSD Supply's website offers an array of firearms, including Glocks, Sig Sauers and AK-47s, ready for you to assemble in the privacy of your home. But unlike pre-assembled firearms, the parts sold from the Butler County business have no serial numbers, and JSD Supply boasts, "No paperwork. And without serialization, there is no way to track your purchase."But now the federal government is cracking down. Earlier this month, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives slapped the mail-order company with a cease-and-desist order,...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Thousands again lose power in Mercer County

Officials in Mercer County again found themselves dealing with widespread power outages on Monday. According to FirstEnergy, more than 10,000 homes and businesses found themselves without electricity at 9:30 a.m. The most extensive outages were reported in Hermitage and Sharon where two-thirds of the community had no electricity. The vast...
MERCER COUNTY, OH
WTAJ

DuBois man pleads guilty in multi-county meth ring

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A DuBois man that was one of 47 defendants charged in a drug trafficking ring from California to Pennsylvania has pleaded guilty in federal court. Brent Coder, 55, pleaded guilty to violating federal narcotics laws related to a 9-month wiretap investigation into drug trafficking in and around the counties of […]
DUBOIS, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Officials probe cause of fire that destroyed vacant Greensburg house

Officials said they are investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed a vacant house early Monday in Greensburg. The blaze was reported shortly before 3 a.m. in the 600 block of Stanton Street, according to a Westmoreland County 911 dispatch supervisor. A passerby spotted burning embers on the roof...
GREENSBURG, PA
WFMJ.com

Thousands lose power across Mahoning Valley

As severe weather rolls through the area, FirstEnergy is reporting thousands of power outages across the Mahoning Valley Saturday evening. As of 8:12 a.m., Columbiana County is reporting 11 total outages. In Mahoning County, over 2,700 homes originally lost power last night. Now about 189 customers remain without power. Austintown...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Police investigating after Beaver Co. veterans memorial was vandalized

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police in Beaver are asking anyone who lives near the Clark Park Veteran's Memorial to check their home security cameras for anything suspicious.Someone vandalized the memorial on Sunday.The memorial honors veterans of the Revolutionary War, the War of 1812, and the Civil War.There's a $500 reward for information leading to an arrest.
BEAVER, PA
CBS News

Multiple houses catch fire in Armstrong Co.

FORD CITY (KDKA) -- Firefighters are on the scene where multiple houses have caught fire in Armstrong County. Crews were called out to the 600 block of 5th Avenue in Ford City. Dispatchers tell KDKA that multiple houses have caught fire. It's unknown if anyone has been injured. Stay with...
FORD CITY, PA
explore venango

Dozens of Volunteers, Police Join Together to Locate Missing Juveniles

SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police and over 50 volunteers from within the community successfully located two missing juveniles on Saturday following an extensive search. Police said two boys, ages 12 and 13, were reported missing after they left on an ATV together from a residence near...
FRANKLIN, PA

