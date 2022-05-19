A happy 100th birthday at Maple Pointe in Rockville Centre

As a native Baldwinite, Joseph Scannell was inseparable from the community he grew up in, attending its schools, becoming involved in scouting and representing the Town of Hempstead hamlet as a Nassau County legislator. Scannell died of Huntington’s disease on May 13. He was 59. In a local Facebook...
Carey’s softball team came up just short in its Nassau Class A playoff game against Island Trees on May 17, falling at home 2-1. Carey was the No. 4 seed and Island Trees was the 13-seed in the playoff bracket, but Island Trees came away with the narrow victory. Despite the premature finish to the season, Sewhawks coach Anthony Turco was understandably disappointed following the game, but was cognizant of the bigger picture and how important one.
Long Beach officials over the weekend said they have begun eviction proceedings against the Martin Luther King Jr. Center, saying the organization has "consistently failed to meet" with city administrators to negotiate a lease. The MLK Center occupies a city-owned building on Riverside Boulevard in the North Park section. Representatives...
Oceanside girls’ lacrosse proved that its regular-season success was not a facade, as the Sailors won their Nassau Class A quarterfinal playoff game against East Meadow, 16-3, on May 18. The third-seeded Sailors controlled nearly every facet of the game, indicating they are a true contender for the rest...
The Seaford girls’ lacrosse program took another step toward building a winning culture this spring. The Vikings went unbeaten in Conference II to claim the league title a season removed from going 8-6 with several close losses. This year, Seaford seized control in the close games en route to a 10-0 conference record and competed strongly in non-league games against Conference I opponents.
The Nassau County Homicide Squad has reported a fatal vehicular accident that occurred at 11:11 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, in New Hyde Park. According to Nassau County detectives, a 2012 Mercedes-Benz sedan, which was occupied only by its driver, struck a 2010 Lincoln Town Car that was in the eastbound lane on Jericho Turnpike.
For the first time in 13 years, the Valley Stream North boys’ tennis team captured a conference championship. Daniel Ellis, Craig Papajohn-Shaw and Everton Prospere won their respective singles matches and the second doubles team of David Feldman and Jack Schwabe continued their clutch play down the stretch with a straight sets victory to help the Spartans clinch the division with a 4-3 victory over second-place Locust Valley on May 17.
Strength in numbers and a clutch performance by its fourth doubles tandem led Freeport boys’ tennis to a share of the Conference IV title this spring. The Red Devils won 12 of 14 matches to secure their best season under sixth-year coach Ousmane Diouf, who attributed much of the success to a roster he had to limit to 20.
After making history last year with its first ever country finals appearance, South Side girls’ lacrosse is primed for another deep playoff run. Competing among the best teams in Nassau County in Conference I, South Side finished the regular season at 7-7, which included a pair of losses by two goals to powerhouse programs Garden City and Wantagh.
That was the sentiment of Baldwin boys’ lacrosse coach Tim Clancy after a strong finish to the regular season that resulted in a second straight playoff berth. The Bruins ended this spring with a 9-6 regular season record, one win better than 2021, and a 6-5 mark in Conference B.
Spurred by an eye-opening early league loss, the Malverne baseball team, as reigning Nassau Countywide Conference 2 champion, kicked off an almost monthlong winning streak. The Mules, however, weren’t the only team on a roll this spring in Countywide 1, as rival Jericho had reeled off its own nine-win skein through April. Though impossible to know at the time, when the conference titans first clashed May 4, the host Jayhawks would come within one inning of dashing Malverne’s hopes at making history.
Comments / 1