Jennings County man facing drug charges after ISP traffic stop

(PHOTOS COURTESY OF FRIENDSHIP FIRE DEPARTMENT FACEBOOK) At approximately 07:54 on May 24,2022 the Friendship Volunteer Fire Department, Inc. was dispatched for a multi vehicle accident in the area of County Road 800 South and Benham Road. Upon arrival, there were two vehicles involved and one inverted. All the involved individuals were out of the vehicles upon our arrival. 5 patients were evaluated, one patient was transported while the other 4 refused transport. Also assisting on scene, Indiana State Police, Ripley County Sheriff's Department and Ripley County EMS.

RIPLEY COUNTY, IN ・ 12 HOURS AGO