How to Choose Between Multiple Creative Projects

By Not OK
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this edition of Working Overtime, hosts June Thomas and Karen Han hear from a listener who can’t...

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
My Friend Says My Financial Plans Are Horrifying and Immoral

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) Is it wrong to leave my estate to a small charity? I am a 63-year old widower with no children. I am currently thinking of revamping my will to leave my entire estate to a local dog rescue. I have obtained dogs from this rescue at several points in my life: first in 1987, and then again in 2000, 2007, 2015, and 2021. The rescue does a marvelous job on a shoestring budget: the dogs have indoor and outdoor play areas; plenty of food and water; regular vet check-ups; comfortable, climate-controlled areas for sleep; and are separated by size, weight, and, if required, disability and temperament. The rescue performs background and home inspection checks on all prospective adopters. The dogs I have obtained from this organization have meant the world to me, as they did to my late wife.
How To Squash Your Fear of Bugs (and Other Phobias)

S1: Hey, listeners, you may have noticed something a little different in your podcast player in the spirit of New Year, New You. We decided to give ourselves a 2022 makeover instead of the old yellow legal pad. Look for our new sky blue cover art with the paper airplane. Hopefully, it’ll lift your spirits while we keep solving your problems.
The Trial That Ruined TikTok

While TikTok’s “For You” page is designed to get inside users’ heads—and only show them videos about their niche interests—certain trends and sounds on the app can become too big to avoid. On this week’s episode, Madison and guest host Moises Mendes II break down the disturbing ubiquity of TikToks making fun of the Depp v. Heard defamation trial. Then, they offer insight into the app’s newest dance craze and our strongest contender for 2022 song of the summer, Lizzo’s “About Damn Time.” Finally, they trace the origins of TikTok’s strangest earworm, the “Jiggle Jiggle” rap.
Think you’re pretty smart? Prove it with this week’s quiz.

You’ve proved you know what’s happening in the news. Now it’s time to test your wits on our trivia quiz. Your host, Ray Hamel, has concocted a challenging set of questions covering a wide range of topics—from history to literature, sports, food, culture, science, religion, and beyond. As always, there’s a theme to this week’s questions. How quickly can you figure it out?
The “Stop Telling Me to Workout” Edition

On this episode: Jamilah, Elizabeth, and Zak answer a question from a listener who is in her second trimester and throughout her pregnancy she’s been sick and tired. This is her first pregnancy, and she and her husband agreed that they should try to stay in shape during it in order to help them be active parents. But despite her tiredness, her husband has been relentlessly pushing her to workout. She swears that he has good intentions. But is there a way to get him to back off?
New Instrument

On this day in 1829, a patent was granted to Cyril Demian (an American living in Vienna) for the accordion, a handheld musical instrument with a bellows and buttons or keys.Whether Demian was the true inventor of the accordion is a bit of a controversial question, as there were other similar instruments in circulation at the time, but at all people can surely agree the world is a far better place with accordians in it.
