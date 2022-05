CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - From Charlotte Motor Speedway: One of NASCAR’s crown jewels, the Coca-Cola 600, roars to life this Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway, capping off an action packed weekend at America’s Home for Racing. Before NASCAR’s best strap in for the 63rd running of the iconic event, here’s a look at some of the other can’t-miss attractions fans will enjoy during the most patriotic race weekend of the year at the legendary 1.5-mile superspeedway:

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 16 HOURS AGO