ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Near record heat today

By Jake Dunne
KWCH.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says expect a comfortable morning with wake-up temperatures in the 60s turn into a breezy and hot afternoon with highs in the lower to middle 90s. While the Wichita area will not break a...

www.kwch.com

Comments / 0

Related
KWCH.com

Potential of heavy rains in Kansas today/tonight

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says get ready for a wet and stormy start to the work week. A slow-moving storm system will produce waves of rain and storms across Kansas today through Wednesday. Scattered showers this afternoon will give way to a heavy, soaking rain (and thunder)...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Soggy start to the week

(KWCH) - We’ve got 2 days of rain to get through with the heaviest and strongest storms to hit tonight. Expect light and spotty showers in the early evening to turn widespread and strong by 8-10 pm. Storms will be loud and the rain rates will be heavy between 10 pm and 6 am, but no severe weather is expected. The steady rain will prompt some flooding concerns for low lying areas and the typical problem flood prone areas through Tuesday evening. Some light rain is possible to linger Wednesday morning but it won’t amount to much.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Nice weather today, rain and storms on the way Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Morning clouds will give way to more sunshine through the afternoon. After a chilly start to the morning with a few locations in western Kansas tying record lows for the date, sunshine through the afternoon should allow temperatures to rebound into the 60s to near 70. Nice weather will come to an end on Monday with more clouds an increasing potential for rain and storms.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

A rainy start to the week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that it will be a rainy start to the week with showers and storms likely Monday and Tuesday. It will be a chilly start to the day Monday with morning low temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Afternoon highs will only reach the low to mid 60s due to the clouds and rain in the area.
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Wichita, KS
KWCH.com

Slight warm up Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that Sunday will be a bit warmer before cool weather returns into the start of the week, along with rain chances. It will be a chilly start to the day Sunday with morning low temperatures in the low to mid 40s for most of the state. Afternoon highs will rebound into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees, which will be about 5 to 15 degrees warmer than Saturday.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Chilly, breezy Saturday, more sunshine Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Precipitation Saturday will be confined to northwest Kansas through midday, otherwise dry and chilly start to the weekend. An upper level disturbance and cold front moved through Kansas last night and chilly air continues to spill into the region today. Clouds will break during the late afternoon, despite the sunshine temperatures will remain chilly with highs in the 40s and 50s through the afternoon. A cold night by May standards, with wind speeds relaxing after sunset. Lows will drop into the 30s and low 40s with some areas of western Kansas approaching record low temperatures.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Lake goers give safety tips ahead of Memorial Day

CHENEY, Kan. (KWCH) - Memorial Day weekend is near, and many families and friends will spend their holiday at the lake. Cheney Lake is one of the more popular lakes in the area. It is expected to have a big turnout for the holiday. “Bring a whole lot of patience,”...
CHENEY, KS
KWCH.com

Week of May 23: Job of the Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas is featuring jobs in the mental health sector. MONDAY: Behavioral Health Consultant (LSCSW or LMSW) - Ablah Family Clinic | GraceMed Health Clinic | Wichita | $23-$26.81 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11916191 | GraceMed Health Clinic has an additional 10 positions posted on KANSASWORKS.
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wichita Area#N Ne
KWCH.com

One injured in Oaklawn shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person suffered serious injuries in a drive-by shooting in the Oaklawn neighborhood Sunday night. The shooting happened at around 7 p.m. in the 4900 block of S Clifton. It was reported there were multiple witnesses, but there are no other details available at this time....
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita Public School's lunch prices are increasing

Man saved after accidentally overdosing on fentanyl. Saline County Sheriff describes illegal drug tour at border. Sheriff Roger Soldan was one of five Kansas sheriffs who visited the border to see how illegal drug operations have changed. Importance of dental hygiene. Updated: 6 hours ago. Photojournalist Rami Dahdal talks to...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Importance of dental hygiene

Wichita Public School's lunch prices are increasing. Man saved after accidentally overdosing on fentanyl. Man saved after accidentally overdosing on fentanyl. Saline County Sheriff describes illegal drug tour at border. Updated: 5 hours ago. Sheriff Roger Soldan was one of five Kansas sheriffs who visited the border to see how...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita choir heads to D.C. for Memorial Day parade

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita choir is heading to Washington D.C. to represent Kansas in a nationwide ensemble. The Arise Ensemble will be among many choirs from across the country to participate in the national Memorial Day festival. This event has been postponed in the last few years due to the pandemic. President Gerald Norwood says now is the time to bring America together through song.
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KWCH.com

Downtown multi-car crash injures 1

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: All lanes are back open. Sedgwick County dispatchers confirmed that around 10:45 Sunday morning, a multi-car crash on E Kellogg and Washington injured one. Multiple lanes are closed, and traffic is being redirected. Avoid the area.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Saline sheriff describes illegal drug tour at border

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Senator Roger Marshall and five Kansas sheriffs visited Texas and Mexico’s border to understand better the fentanyl crisis impacting Kansas and the country. Roger Soldan has been the Saline County Sheriff since 2017. He was one of five sheriffs from Kansas invited on tour and...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

McPherson College receives $25 million donation

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A $25 million donation was made to McPherson College. This is the largest gift ever made to a private liberal arts college in Kansas and one of the largest to any Kansas college. The gift was made by Drs. Melanie and Richard Lundquist. Melanie Lundquist announced...
MCPHERSON, KS
KWCH.com

One critical after Hutchinson crash involving 15-year-old driver

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 15-year-old driver was involved in a crash this weekend in Hutchinson that left his 19-year-old passenger hospitalized in critical condition. The accident happened at around 4:15 Saturday afternoon at the intersection of 6th Ave. and Pershing. According to Hutchinson police, two vehicles collided, and a fire hydrant and utility pole were also struck. It wasn’t clear which vehicle(s) struck those objects.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KWCH.com

Man saved after accidentally overdosing on fentanyl

Wichita Public School's lunch prices are increasing. Saline County Sheriff describes illegal drug tour at border. Sheriff Roger Soldan was one of five Kansas sheriffs who visited the border to see how illegal drug operations have changed. Importance of dental hygiene. Updated: 6 hours ago. Photojournalist Rami Dahdal talks to...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Old Cow Town Museum holds annual Steampunk Weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Old Cow Town Museum kicked off one of its most popular events on Saturday, Steampunk Weekend. The event brings out plenty of fans along with plenty of costumes. “Steampunk is the idea of] living in the past, but using future technologies. So if we were stuck...
WICHITA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy