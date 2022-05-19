Near record heat today

(KWCH) - We’ve got 2 days of rain to get through with the heaviest and strongest storms to hit tonight. Expect light and spotty showers in the early evening to turn widespread and strong by 8-10 pm. Storms will be loud and the rain rates will be heavy between 10 pm and 6 am, but no severe weather is expected. The steady rain will prompt some flooding concerns for low lying areas and the typical problem flood prone areas through Tuesday evening. Some light rain is possible to linger Wednesday morning but it won’t amount to much.

WICHITA, KS ・ 9 HOURS AGO