Near record heat today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Precipitation Saturday will be confined to northwest Kansas through midday, otherwise dry and chilly start to the weekend. An upper level disturbance and cold front moved through Kansas last night and chilly air continues to spill into the region today. Clouds will break during the late afternoon, despite the sunshine temperatures will remain chilly with highs in the 40s and 50s through the afternoon. A cold night by May standards, with wind speeds relaxing after sunset. Lows will drop into the 30s and low 40s with some areas of western Kansas approaching record low temperatures.
Comments / 0