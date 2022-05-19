Pawlowski to resign as WKU baseball coach

Louisville area native Justin Thomas won the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Sunday after topping Will Zalatoris in a three-hole playoff. Thomas and Zalatoris finished regulation tied at five under par. The victory is the first for Thomas since winning The Players Championship last year. The 29-year-old now has a pair of PGA titles in his 15 career victories. Cameron Young and Mito Pereira finished tied for third place at four under for the tournament. Tommy Fleetwood, Chris Kirk, and Matt Fitzpatrick finished in a three-way tie for fifth place at three under par.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 18 HOURS AGO