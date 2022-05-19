Pawlowski to resign as WKU baseball coach

Hopkinsville Mayor Wendell Lynch appeared on WHOP Monday morning to talk budget, road work and non-partisan elections. A special committee was formed last year with the intent to study the possibility of non-partisan elections in Hopkinsville, how that would change things, become educated on that type of election and to host public forums. The committee was formed in response to when Council approved non-partisan local elections while maintaining the 12-ward structure last year, but Mayor Lynch vetoed the ordinance to allow more time for studies and community education.
Comments / 0