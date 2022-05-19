ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Company behind $6 strawberry cuts prices after opening indoor farm

By Hope King
Axios
Axios
 4 days ago

Oishii, the company behind the $6 strawberry, is cutting prices by more than half as it opens a large indoor vertical farm, the company announced Thursday....

www.axios.com

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

Remote work drove home price surge — report

It’s no secret that Americans’ newfound remote work lifestyles drove demand for larger homes with more comfortable workspaces. What's new: That demand may be responsible for more than half of the surge in real estate prices during the pandemic, according to a working paper published by the National Bureau of Economic Research.
REAL ESTATE
Axios

Nestlé baby formula shipment lands in the U.S.

The first shipment of Nestlé baby formula delivered to the U.S. to help alleviate the critical shortage arrived in Indiana on Sunday. Why it matters: National Economic Council director Brian Deese told CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday the shipment will account for 15% of the need for specialty medical grade formula. More flights are coming to ease the shortage, Deese said.
INDIANA STATE
Axios

Arby's first-ever burger features Wagyu beef

Arby’s is known for being about "the meats" and for the first time in its nearly 60-year history, the fast-food chain is adding a burger to its menu. Driving the news: In the early days of COVID, restaurants cut menus and are now adding new options or bringing back items like the return of Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza.
RESTAURANTS
Axios

2 best bagel shops in Richmond

With the opening of Chewy's Bagels in Carytown, Richmond is now home to two honest-to-God bagel shops. Why it matters: Richmond, an allegedly great food city, has long been a bagel desert. The situation is so dire that when Yelp's algorithm attempted to put together a list of the city's...
RICHMOND, VA
State
New York State
Axios

Walmart is Richmond's favorite grocery store

Walmart is once again the top grocery store in Richmond by market share, according to a recent report from sales-tracking firm Chain Store Guide. The mega-chain commanded 22.6% of the Richmond region's grocery spending dollars in 2021 and raked in nearly $980 million in local grocery sales despite having just 15 local stores — fewer than second and third place grocers, Kroger (18 stores) and Food Lion (54).
RICHMOND, VA
Axios

Axios

