Advanced Drainage: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HILLIARD, Ohio (AP) _ Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) on Thursday reported net income of $46.3 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hilliard, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 54 cents. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses, came to 95 cents per share.

The maker of water drainage systems and pipes posted revenue of $678.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $271.3 million, or $3.15 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.77 billion.

Advanced Drainage expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.1 billion to $3.2 billion.

