Update (6 p.m.): The National Weather Service has issued an overnight frost advisory for most of western and northern Minnesota. The advisory will go into effect at 11 p.m. and last until 9 a.m. Sunday. Forecasters say that frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if it is left uncovered. Gardeners are urged to take proactive steps to protect plants. (credit: CBS) MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesotans will need to bundle up a little over the next few days, as temperatures will be well below average. There’s a frost advisory up in northern Minnesota, where feels-like temperatures on Saturday morning were in the 30s. The average...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO