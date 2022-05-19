Average gas prices in nearly every state are at least $4

Gas prices continue to rise and for the first time, nearly every state is above $4 per gallon, according to data from the American Automobile Association (AAA).

On Milwaukee's East Side, the average is $4.50. At the Clark gas station on the corner of Prospect and Kenilworth, regular unleaded is $4.69, which is higher than the national average and the state average.

As of right now, the national average for regular unleaded gas is $4.58, according to AAA. In Wisconsin, the average today is $4.32, that's 50 cents higher than last month. And if you're a driver, every cent counts.

This all comes as global crude oil prices trade for more than $100 a barrel, and the conflict overseas between Russia and Ukraine is also a driving factor.

Energy Secretary Jennifer Graholm said the coming months will likely look the same as the past few months.

"You are going to continue to see that upward pressure on prices. For the next few months...frankly, probably till the end of this year, unless something happens dramatically with the war," Granholm said.

While we may feel the pain at the pump, she said gas prices will remain under $5 a gallon.

