THE WOODLANDS, TX – Already today we’re enjoying some slightly cooler weather with some residual cloud cover from the weekend’s rains. ‘Twas but a respite, as the precipitation will make an encore appearance soon enough. But for the rest of the day, enjoy partly cloudy skies with a high only in the upper 80s. We’ll have a pressure drop throughout the day that will keep the cloud cover as we roll into a nighttime low of 72.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO