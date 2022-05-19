Branson Police Dept welcome new K9 Flex

BRANSON, Mo. — Earlier this year in January, Branson Police K9 Tygo, had to retire suddenly after being diagnosed with congestive heart failure. Tygo is now happily living life as a family dog.

Recently retired K9 Tygo is now enjoying life as a family dog after a sudden retirement due to a heart issue. All images courtesy Branson Police.

That left a slot that needed to be filled on the staff for a K9.

In March Branson Police Ofc Gamble began a 9-week training program to become a certified K9 instructor. Spending these past weeks near Huntsville, Alabama, at the Kasseburg Canine Training Center.

“This new certification will allow us to do initial K9 training for future K9s, recertification training, and additional training to benefit our K9 Unit.” — BRANSON POLICE DEPT

During training, Gamble selected his new K9 partner. “K9 Flex is a 3-year-old Belgian Malinois from Croatia,” Branson Police state in a release of information. “The team is certified in Patrol and Narcotics, and will be utilized for tracking, article search, handler protection, apprehension, and detention.”

NOTE: Ofc Gamble and K9 Flex will make an appearance in June during National Law Enforcement Week at the K9 Demonstrations at Silver Dollar City.

Stay with Joplin News First on KOAM News Now as we continue to cover important and interesting stories where you live. Scroll below to sign up for our JLNews1st email list so you don’t miss a story.

FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS, SEE NEWS WHILE YOU SURF…