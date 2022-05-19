ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, KY

Montgomery County senior commits to plumbing career

By Krista Spadaccini
 4 days ago

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) — Montgomery County High School senior, Jacob Bradley is plunging straight into the workforce. On May 27, Bradley is putting down his textbooks and picking up his tools. He’ll work alongside plumbers learning a trade in high demand.

At the high school on Wednesday morning, Bradley signed his letter of intent, but not for athletics or academics, instead to join Fast Flow Plumbing and begin his apprenticeship in the trade.

“I never really wanted to be an accountant or sit down. I enjoy working with my hands a lot,” said Bradley.

By his side yesterday was his mother, Angie Bradley. She spoke highly of her son and said how proud she was. She even shed a tear.

“His dad and I are just over the moon,” said Angie. “He’s a great kid. We are very lucky to have him.”

This isn’t Bradley’s first time fixing pipes. For years, he and his dad fixed water pipes, electrical sockets, and more around their house. Since March 2022, Bradley has worked part-time for Fast Flow Plumbing while enrolled in the high school’s co-op program.

Bradley met Ben Crum, Vice President of Fast Flow Plumbing, at a career fair and has been committed to the trade since. Half of Bradley’s day is in a classroom, and the other half is handiwork. He sometimes works 32 hours a week in addition to his school work.

As a plumbing apprentice for Fast Flow Plumbing, Bradley will earn as he learns. Most apprentices make $14 – $20 per hour. A master plumber will teach Bradley for two years before his first exam to get his journeyman’s license.

“We are willing to invest in anyone that comes to us,” said Crum. “We want to make sure they have the opportunity in two years to get their journeyman’s license.”

In nearly a decade, studies show nearly 80,000 plumbers are expected to retire. Therefore, it’s teens, like Bradley, who will be the future, and much needed masters, of the industry.

After Bradley passes the exam and receives his license, he will work another two years before taking an exam to become a master plumber. Journeymen plumber’s pay averages between $40,000 and $120,000 per year. In Kentucky, Master plumbers can own and operate their own companies. The average company grosses more than $1,000,000 per year.

But for Bradley, it’s not about the money. Even though he is using his paycheck to pay off his car loan.

In 10 years, Bradley still sees himself plumbing. “Maybe I’ll be a Fast Flow Plumbing franchise owner,” he said.

WKYT 27

Community on edge amid Lexington gun violence

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Dept. has reported at least five gun-related homicides just in May. People in the community say all this gun violence must stop. However, at this point, they’re wondering what else can be done. “I grew up in Lexington all my life. I’ve...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

“The Real McCoy Trail” coming to Pike County

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pike County is getting a new hiking trail system this summer. The Real McCoy Trail is underway. A five-mile loop, starting and ending at Bob Amos Park. ”It will have all different classifications of trails within the one trail so there will be highly strenuous areas, strenuous areas, moderate areas as well as a lot of areas that are very easy to hike,” PJ Collins, Director of Outdoor Recreation at Appalachian Wireless Arena said.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
k105.com

Jessamine Co. sheriff found deceased in his home

The Jessamine County Sheriff has been found deceased inside his home. Sheriff Kevin Corman was found deceased at his home on West Maple Street in Nicholasville on Sunday afternoon, Kentucky State Police said. No foul play is suspected and he is believed to have died of natural causes. “Our thoughts...
WKYT 27

Baseball-size hail hits parts of central Kentucky

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Many counties across Kentucky experienced severe thunderstorms Thursday night. In Jessamine County, people in the Wilmore area tell us their homes were hit by large pieces of hail, ranging from the size of golf balls to baseballs. People have preserved the hail in their freezers...
JESSAMINE COUNTY, KY
FOX 56

FOX 56

