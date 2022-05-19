ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Clemente, CA

Falling Short: Capo Unified Contends with Lack of Adequate Funding

By staff
 4 days ago

Roberts: LOSSAN Corridor Ridership Returning

Over the past few months there have been claims by some local Orange County stakeholders that the Surfliner and Metrolink trains run nearly empty through Capistrano Beach. Citing ridership levels during a pandemic as a forecast of future expectations is disingenuous. Airlines, airports and auto travel saw similar declines; should those all shut down?
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
California Employers Association (CEA) Launches Personal Development Coaching During Mental Health Awareness Month

SACRAMENTO, Calif. /California Newswire/ — The California Employers Association (CEA) is launching a new service, Coaching U, specifically for individuals looking to improve their careers, relationships and life goals. CEA’s Personal Development Coaching program is designed to have positive impact on self-confidence, well-being, leadership and work performance. CEA...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Newport Beach City Manager Update: My NB App, Summer Recreation, City Parks

The City’s Information Technology and Harbor department teams have upgraded the Newport Beach mobile app, MyNB, to include an interactive map of Newport Harbor. Boaters using the app while out on the water can now easily find their own location in relationship to nearby harbor amenities such as public restrooms, public docks, fuel docks, and pump-out stations.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
OCFA and Sharon Quirk Silva invite you to learn summer safety tips

The public is invited to learn summer safety tips that cover general public safety, home safety especially in regards to fires and wildires, and awareness of vector control safety relating to mosquitos and other bugs and varmints. Other topics will include barbecue and pool safety. The event will be held...
BUENA PARK, CA
Anaheim receives letter indicating Mayor Sidhu resignation effective Tuesday

ANAHEIM, Calif. (May 23, 2022) — Anaheim has received a letter indicating Mayor Harry Sidhu is resigning, effective Tuesday, May 24. “In order to continue to act in the best interest of Anaheim and allow this great City to move forward without distraction, Harry Sidhu resigns from his post as Mayor,” reads the letter from Paul Meyer, Sidhu’s attorney.
ANAHEIM, CA
PFLAG Newport Beach is Awarding Scholarships to Graduating High School Seniors

PFLAG Newport Beach has announced they will be awarding up to four scholarships to graduating Class of 2022 LGBTQIA seniors. Each scholarship, in the amount of $500, will be given to recipients who identify as gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, or straight ally (LGBTQIA) and who will be continuing in higher education.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Annual Gentlemen’s Haberdashery at Balboa Bay Resort Raises $500K

The Gentlemen’s Haberdashery, one of Orange County’s longest and most celebrated charitable fundraisers and social events, raised a record-breaking amount of more than $500,000 this year. The event was held on Thursday, April 28, at the Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach, with nearly 400 people in attendance.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
OC Transportation Authority wins clean-transport award

The Orange County Transportation Authority was recently honored by one of the industry’s leading organizations for environmentally friendly transportation options for the agency’s efforts to move its bus fleet toward producing zero emissions. OCTA received the Transit and Mobility Award from the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo, an...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Free Balboa Peninsula Trolley Returns May 28 for Summer Service

Newport Beach visitors – and residents – know the challenges of driving on the Balboa Peninsula during the summer weekends, and finding a parking spot can be next to impossible. Good news: the City of Newport Beach is bringing back the Balboa Peninsula Trolley starting Memorial Day weekend...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
OC Human Relations Commission offers condolences in wake of Laguna Woods shooting

When we hear about senseless acts of violence such as the ones that took place in Dallas, Houston, and Buffalo, our hearts hurt and feel for the lives that were lost and affected. It is another thing entirely when we hear that it’s happened in our own backyard – it becomes more nuanced and real. On Sunday morning, the Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods became a target of hate, and the impact of this shooting has reverberated throughout the County specifically in the senior Taiwanese American community. Hate activity in Orange County has steadily been on the rise nationally and locally. In Orange County, there has been an overall 42% increase in hate crimes since 2014. The Orange County 2020 Hate Crimes report indicated an 1800% increase in incidents motivated by anti-Asian hate. These increases span the racial/ethnic, religious, gender, sexual orientation, and other forms of violent hate.
LAGUNA WOODS, CA
Update on Federal Enforcement of Illegal Migrant Smuggling by Boat

The City of Newport Beach is aware of recent ocean waterway landings by small vessels known as “panga” boats, which are often used to transport migrants illegally from Mexico into the United States. Such vessel landings occur along the entire California coast, including two instances in Newport Beach...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, May 22, 2022

Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, May 22, 2022:. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 72. Light west wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Tonight:. Patchy fog after 11pm. Otherwise, increasing clouds,...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
LBPD selects two new deputy chiefs and promotes new leaders

Long Beach Police Chief Wally Hebeish announced the selection of Commander Donald Mauk and Commander Ty Burford to the positions of Deputy Chief effective May 21, 2022. Deputy Chief Mauk will assume command of the Investigations Bureau, while Deputy Chief Burford will be assigned to the Executive Bureau and tasked with developing a structure to support increased community engagement through innovative relationship-based, collaborative policing models.
LONG BEACH, CA
Come to the Getty+ Long Beach Summer Festival!

In celebration of the Getty Center’s 25th Anniversary, J. Paul Getty Trust is partnering up with neighborhoods across Los Angeles to produce ten bespoke community-centric festivals that embrace the local community and showcase Getty-inspired programming. The objective of Getty25 is to celebrate the joy of art throughout Los Angeles by meeting people where they live and creating enduring community partnerships for years to come.
LONG BEACH, CA

