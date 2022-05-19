St. Louis Aldermen could see their salaries double

ST. LOUIS – Fewer St. Louis Aldermen doesn’t necessarily mean the taxpayer will save money. Next April, the Board of Aldermen will be cut in half from 28 to 14 members.

The Post-Dispatch reported there is a new proposal circulating at city hall. Members elected to the new larger wards could see their salaries double. The proposal would raise aldermen’s pay from the current $37,400 to $74,800.

Sign up for a FOX 2 newsletter for headlines in your inbox

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.