St. Louis Aldermen could see their salaries double
ST. LOUIS – Fewer St. Louis Aldermen doesn't necessarily mean the taxpayer will save money. Next April, the Board of Aldermen will be cut in half from 28 to 14 members.
The Post-Dispatch reported there is a new proposal circulating at city hall. Members elected to the new larger wards could see their salaries double. The proposal would raise aldermen’s pay from the current $37,400 to $74,800.
