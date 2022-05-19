ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

COVID-19 vaccine clinics being held in Harrisburg as cases rise

By Sanika Bhargaw, Avery Van Etten
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QBZA0_0fjL7kDe00

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rise again , leaders continue urging individuals to get vaccinated and boosted against the virus. In part, health officials want to prevent a summer surge or new variant.

“Although we’re done with COVID-19, COVID-19’s not quite done with us,” Acting Secretary of Health Denise Johnson said.

With many people testing at home, the real case numbers could be higher than we know.

“We definitely anticipate that there are more tests than are being reported,” Johnson said.

However, Johnson said things are still under control. Fewer people are getting severe sickness or dying from COVID-19.

“Although we’ve seen an uptick in hospitalizations, we’re seeing nothing like the surge that we had even in Delta,” she said.

Johnson also said it is still important for people to stay vigilant, particularly when it comes to vaccines.

“Anyone who is eligible for a booster should get a booster,” she said.

The Wolf Administration is continuing its push to get people the COVID-19 vaccine by holding clinics with Highmark Wholecare in Harrisburg on Thursday and Friday. People can get vaccines at the Hamilton Health Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“We’re hoping that they get the vaccine and or a booster,” Erin Moore, Highmark Wholecare senior community engagement specialist, said.

According to Department of Health data, 63.7 percent of Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated, but only 31 percent have received their first booster dose.

“Folks are seeing [COVID] again now and wanting to make sure that they’re safe and secure in the community,” Moore said.

Highmark’s clinic is offering first and second booster doses, but workers said they have also seen people getting their first dose of the vaccine ever, people who maybe “were hesitant about getting the vaccination,” Moore said.

FDA authorizes booster for children aged 5-11

“I think now with it (COVID cases) rising and being a little more visible, and they got the education that they need, they’re making different decisions,” she said.

Highmark Wholecare is hosting the clinics in part to prevent a possible summer surge of COVID-19 or the formation of a new variant. Highmark wants to remind people that COVID-19 is still out there and that it is important for people to keep themselves, their families, and the community safe.

Staff and government officials are also trying to educate people about the virus and the vaccine. The vaccine is not perfect, but they say it is the best way to keep COVID under control and save lives.

“Individuals who have been vaccinated and have an infection but don’t have to be hospitalized shouldn’t see that as a failure. That means the vaccine’s working,” Johnson said.

There is also a vaccine clinic at Highmark Wholecare Connection Center on N. 3rd Street. That one is on Thursday from 9-6, and it’s geared toward seniors.

Highmark says people ages 65-75 who are socioeconomically disadvantaged were 500% more likely than Medicare-only beneficiaries to be hospitalized due to COVID-19. A vaccine can help prevent that.

