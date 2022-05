CAMPTONVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters have made good progress battling several small Northern California wildfires that erupted as the region was hit by hot, dry and windy conditions. A fire in grasslands northwest of Sacramento was contained after burning 120 acres of grasslands Friday, while a blaze south of Camptonville in the Sierra Nevada burned 26 acres and closed a highway before its spread was stopped. Red flag warnings of fire danger were up in many areas before expiring Friday night but forecasters say dry conditions with lighter winds will continue through the weekend.

