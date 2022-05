News: The 2022 Opera Colorado Gala was an evening that described as the “ultimate celebration” of Opera Colorado’s return to in-person performances and events. “It has been two long years since we’ve been able to do this,” Greg Carpenter, the company’s Ellie Caulkins General and Artistic Director, said of the a black-tie auction, dinner and performance by the 2021-22 Artists in Residence as the 250 guests were seated for dinner. “Tonight, we pay tribute to the resilience and patience of our staff and supporters.”

