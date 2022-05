NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — A North Platte woman charged in connection to the 2020 stabbing death of her boyfriend has taken a plea deal. According to Lincoln County District Court records, on Monday, Harlie Saathoff, 21, pled no contest to one count of manslaughter. In exchange for her plea, prosecutors reduced a charge of second-degree murder to manslaughter.

