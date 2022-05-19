ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie County, WY

Candidate filings as of 5-18-22

 4 days ago

CHEYENNE – The following people had filed for political offices that affect Laramie County in the Aug. 16 primary election as of Wednesday, May 18. The filing period lasts until May 27.

U.S. House of Representatives, Republican: Anthony Bouchard

Governor, Republican: Mark Gordon (incumbent), Brent Bien, Rex Rammell, James Scott Quick

Secretary of State, Republican: Dan Dockstader, Chuck Gray

State Auditor, Republican: Kristi Racines (incumbent)

State Treasurer, Republican: Curt Meier (incumbent), Bill Gallop

State Superintendent of Public Instruction, Republican: Megan Degenfelder, Thomas Kelly, Brian Schroeder (incumbent)

State Superintendent of Public Instruction, Democrat: Sergio A. Maldonado Sr.

State Senate District 5, Republican: Lynn Hutchings (incumbent)

State Senate District 5, Democrat: Ted Hanlon

State Senate District 7, Republican: Stephan Pappas (incumbent), Rachel Bennett

State Senate District 31, Republican: Evie Brennan

State House District 4, Republican: Jeremy Haroldson (incumbent)

State House District 7, Republican: Bob Nicholas (incumbent)

State House District 8, Republican: Brian Tyrrell, Lily Sharpe, Stephen Neal Johnson

State House District 9, Republican: Dean Petersen, Landon Brown (incumbent), Alan Sheldon

State House District 10, Republican: John Eklund (incumbent)

State House District 11, Republican: Jared Olsen (incumbent)

State House District 12, Republican: Clarence Styvar (incumbent)

State House District 41, Republican: Bill Henderson (incumbent)

State House District 42, Republican: Ben Hornok, Linnaea Sutphin

State House District 43, Republican: Dan Zwonitzer (incumbent), Clayton Mills

State House District 44, Republican: Tamara N. Trujillo, John B. Romero-Martinez (incumbent)

State House District 44, Democrat: Sara Burlingame

State House District 61, Republican: Don Odom, Daniel Singh

Laramie County Assessor, Republican: Kenneth Guille (incumbent)

Laramie County Board of Commissioners, Republican: Gunnar Malm (incumbent), Brian Casey, Abbie Mildenberger, Linda Heath (incumbent), Sam Eliopoulos, Troy Thompson (incumbent)

Laramie County Clerk, Republican: Debra Lee (incumbent)

Laramie County Clerk of the District Court, Republican: Diane Sanchez (incumbent)

Laramie County Coroner, Republican: Rebecca Reid (incumbent)

Laramie County Sheriff, Republican: Don Hollingshead, Brian Kozak, Boyd Wrede

Laramie County Treasurer, Republican: Tammy Deisch

Cheyenne City Council, Ward 1: Scott Roybal (incumbent)

Cheyenne City Council, Ward 2: Mark Rinne (incumbent)

Cheyenne City Council, Ward 3: Ken Esquibel (incumbent)

