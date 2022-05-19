ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa National Guard, Iowa State, Kosovo partner on cybersecurity: ‘We cannot survive alone.’

By Phillip Sitter, Ames Tribune
 4 days ago

Iowa National Guard leaders affirmed the military partnership between the state and the Republic of Kosovo — on cybersecurity, specifically — during a first-of-its-kind event at Iowa State University on Wednesday.

While the partnership between Iowa and Kosovo is longstanding, and Iowa State has hosted dozens of cybersecurity competitions, said Doug Jacobson, a professor of electrical and computer engineering at Iowa State, the inclusion of the Iowa Air National Guard and Kosovar military made this event different.

The team of Air National Guard members participated but did not compete alongside teams of high school students from Waterloo and students from Iowa State and Des Moines Area Community College. Kosovar military leaders were also present, including Lt. Gen. Bashkim Jashari, commander of the Kosovo Security Force.

Maj. Gen. Ben Corell, Adjutant General of the Iowa National Guard, was also there.

At the same time in Kosovo — and livestreamed at Iowa State — more than a dozen teams of Kosovar university students competed, with more Iowa guard and Kosovar defense members participating there. Kosovo's minister of education spoke there, and Kosovo's defense minister was to deliver pre-recorded remarks.

The competition itself consisted of teams having to defend national wealth management companies they had built against cyberattackers.

At one point, teams were asked to immediately get up and leave their workstations — what was called a "fire drill," or a test for examiners to see how secure work stations had been left, such as whether passwords had been left visible.

"Our hope is yes, this is the inaugural event with Kosovo," Jacobsen said, with he and others expecting it will become a recurring joint effort between military members and civilians to train against cybersecurity threats.

It was Jacobsen who reached out to the guard and suggested the team-up with students.

He said the inclusion of the guard and Kosovar force members was not related to the university's recent receipt of a National Security Agency grant to develop cybersecurity talent.

More: Iowa State-led coalition wins $2 million NSA grant to train more cybersecurity professionals

Col. Todd Miller, commander of the Iowa Air National Guard's 132nd Operations Group, said of Kosovo, "We're here to shoulder and help them any way we can."

Miller said that from a U.S. perspective, "We cannot survive alone" and that there needs to be cybersecurity collaboration, as the way Americans do business and global security is "threatened every single day" by enemies who have no boundaries.

Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine added urgency to U.S. calls for domestic cybersecurity defense preparedness.

Lt. Col. Erik Howg, commander of the Iowa Air National Guard's 168th Cyber Squadron, said the cybersecurity threats to Kosovo are more regional — including from Russia, but also neighboring Serbia.

More on Iowa State and the Iowa National Guard: 'Dirt Warriors' reflect on their time in Afghanistan planting seeds of development, legacy of it

Phillip Sitter covers education for the Ames Tribune, including Iowa State University and PreK-12 schools in Ames and elsewhere in Story County. Phillip can be reached via email at psitter@gannett.com. He is on Twitter @pslifeisabeauty.

This article originally appeared on Ames Tribune: Iowa National Guard, Iowa State, Kosovo partner on cybersecurity: ‘We cannot survive alone.’

