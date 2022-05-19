ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Indian shares drop over 2% on inflation worries, IT leads losses

By Rama Venkat
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

(Updates to closer levels)

BENGALURU, May 19 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell more than 2% on Thursday, hammered by losses in technology and metal stocks, with investors globally dumping riskier assets as soaring inflation stokes fears of an economic slowdown.

The NSE Nifty 50 index ended down 2.65% at 15,809.40, while the S&P BSE Sensex dropped 2.61% to 52,792.23.

The benchmark indexes that were up more than 2% for the week as of Wednesday, erased most of those gains in their second straight session of declines. They have fallen nearly 7% so far this month.

Asian and European shares also tumbled after a brutal selloff on Wednesday on Wall Street that saw the S&P 500 falling the most since June 2020.

“The domestic market has resumed a downtrend taking cues from our global counterparts, U.S. markets specifically,” said Ajit Mishra, vice president, research at Religare Broking.

All major nifty sub-indexes fell, with the Nifty IT index leading losses, down 5.74%. Earlier in the session, the sub-index dropped to its lowest since June last year.

J.P. Morgan analysts said on Thursday surging inflation, supply-chain issues and the hit from the Ukraine war will bring an end to the growth boom that India’s IT services industry enjoyed during the pandemic.

IT stocks were the top five percentage losers on the Nifty, with Infosys, Wipro, HCL Technologies , Tech Mahindra and Tata Consultancy Services plunging between 5% and 6%.

Nifty’s metal index dropped 4.1% led by a 5.2% drop in Steel Authority of India.

ITC rose 3.3% and was one of the three gainers on the Nifty, after the cigarettes-to-hotel conglomerate late on Wednesday reported a jump in March-quarter profit.

JK Lakshmi Cement settled 7.3% higher. The company late on Wednesday reported bit.ly/38vr0oB a 15.5% rise in consolidated net profit for the March quarter.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Asia shares trading lower as inflation worries cloud outlook

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were lower on Tuesday as worries over inflation tempered optimism over President Joe Biden’s remark that he was considering reducing U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports. Benchmarks fell in Japan, Australia, South Korea and China, although some of the indexes had been higher earlier...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J.p. Morgan
Reuters

China shares slip as growth fears prompt foreign outflows

SHANGHAI, May 24 (Reuters) - Chinese shares fell on Tuesday, with financial and healthcare firms leading broad-based losses amid heavy selling by foreign investors, as global worries over slowing growth continue to weigh despite new pledges of economic support from Beijing. ** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 1.1% at 3,112.37.
ECONOMY
Reuters

China's yuan eases, weighed by rising economic slowdown worries

SHANGHAI, May 24 (Reuters) - China's yuan eased against the dollar on Tuesday, as investors continued to grapple with the domestic COVID-19 situation, and more investment banks trimmed their growth outlook for the world's second-largest economy. Beijing stepped up quarantine efforts to end its month-old COVID outbreak, while fresh signs of frustration emerged in Shanghai at what some residents described as uneven restrictions as the city prepares to lift its prolonged lockdown from June. Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan has taken an inspection tour in Beijing, state agency Xinhua reported on Tuesday, calling for more thorough measures to cut virus transmission and adhere to the national "zero COVID" policy. "In dire lockdown-driven economic times, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) is unlikely to allow a strong CNY amid slowing exports," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management. "In addition, the longer lockdowns persist, the shallower the V-shape rebound will be, leading to further 2022 GDP downgrades." Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.6566 per dollar, 190 pips or 0.3% firmer than the previous fix 6.6756, and a fresh high since May 6. The onshore yuan opened at 6.6597 per dollar in the spot market and was changing hands at 6.6589 at midday, 101 pips weaker than the previous late session close. UBS joined other global investment banks, including Goldman Sachs and Standard Chartered, in lowering its 2022 China growth outlook, slashing its full-year GDP forecast to 3.0% from 4.2% previously. That marks a huge discrepancy from the official target of around 5.5% for 2022. "The lingering restrictions and lack of clarity on an exit strategy from the current COVID policy will likely dampen corporate and consumer confidence and hinder the release of pent-up demand," said Wang Tao, chief China economist at UBS. "Investors should watch closely for any refinement or signs of change in the zero-COVID policy, any unexpected large stimulus, and property sector development." Separately, China will broaden its tax credit rebates, postpone social security payments and loan repayments, roll out new investment projects and take other steps to support the economy, state television quoted the cabinet as saying on Monday. By midday, the global dollar index rose to 102.22 from the previous close of 102.076, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.6682 per dollar. The yuan market at 0400 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.6566 6.6756 0.29% Spot yuan 6.6589 6.6488 -0.15% Divergence from 0.03% midpoint* Spot change YTD -4.56% Spot change since 2005 24.29% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 100.77 100.87 -0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 102.22 102.076 0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.6682 -0.14% * Offshore 6.6953 -0.58% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Sonali Desai)
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Indian#Steel Authority Of India#Stock#Bengaluru#Nse#The S P Bse Sensex#Asian#European#Religare Broking#Nifty#Infosys#Hcl Technologies#Tech Mahindra#Tata Consultancy Services
Reuters

Australian shares subdued as tech, healthcare offset mining gains

May 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares were little changed in choppy trade on Tuesday, as technology stocks and export-focussed healthcare companies countered gains in mining and banking stocks. The S&P/ASX 200 index was down just 0.1% at 7,144.60 by 0034 GMT. In global equities, stocks rallied after the European Central...
MARKETS
Reuters

Dividend payouts hit first quarter record, but outlook rocky

LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - Mining and oil firms led an 11% jump in dividend payouts to a first-quarter record of $302.5 billion, according to a closely-watched global report, though it warned companies face a growing number of challenges in the months ahead. The war in Ukraine, geopolitical tensions, high...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

South Korea Q1 household credit sets first fall in nine years

SEOUL, May 24 (Reuters) - South Korea’s household credit posted its first quarterly fall in nine years at March-end on a mix of factors including rising interest rates, accelerating inflation and a cooling housing market, central bank data showed on Tuesday. Households’ outstanding loans and purchases on credit fell...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks catch chill from U.S. futures, Jakarta bucks trend as BI meets

* Bank Indonesia to at least signal seriousness about inflation -strategist * Equities in Jakarta up 1.2%, rupiah gains 0.1% * Shares in Manila, Seoul and Shanghai drop over 1% By Harish Sridharan May 24 (Reuters) - Shares in Asia's emerging markets mostly weakened on Tuesday, as investors worried about a broad economic slowdown after U.S. stock futures slid in response to an earnings warning from Snap Inc, the parent of photo messaging app Snapchat. Bucking the trend, shares in Jakarta jumped as the Indonesian central bank is expected to hold off hiking interest rates at a policy meeting later in the day, despite rising inflation. Stocks in Manila and Seoul both fell over 1%, while Taipei declined 0.5%, as Snap's sell-off soured the mood on Wall Street and raised concerns about how businesses would handle an economic slowdown. Bank Indonesia (BI) is expected to wait a few more months to raise rates from a record low despite rising inflation and aggressive moves by the U.S. Federal Reserve, according to a Reuters poll ahead of the Indonesian central bank's policy meeting. All but two of 27 economists in the poll expected Bank BI to hold its benchmark seven-day reverse repurchase rate at a record low 3.50% at its meeting on Tuesday. "If (a hike) does not come through, we would expect BI to at least signal its seriousness about tackling inflation risks," said Frances Cheung, rates strategist at OCBC, while adding that she expects a 25 basis points hike. Inflation in the country surged to 3.47% in April, the highest in more than four years, but still within the central bank's 2%-4% target range. On Monday, U.S. President Joe Biden's said he was considering cutting tariffs on Chinese goods. Biden also said he would be willing to use force to defend Taiwan against Chinese aggression. Meanwhile, China said it will take measures to support its economy, which has been hit hard by COVID-19 outbreaks that have prompted stringent restrictions and disrupted supply chains. Stocks in Shanghai dropped 1.1%, while the yuan depreciated 0.2%. "In dire lockdown-driven economic times, the People's Bank of China is unlikely to allow a strong yuan amid slowing exports, not to mention Biden's Taiwan comment is hardly endearing for Asian risk," said Stephen Innes, Managing Partner at SPI Asset Management. Thailand's baht and the Singaporean dollar slid between 0.1% and 0.2% after the safe-haven U.S. dollar clawed back some of its overnight losses. Equities in Singapore rose 0.1% a day after official data showed its key consumer price gauge rose in April at its fastest pace in a decade, driven by higher inflation for food. HIGHLIGHTS ** In Philippines, top index losers was Puregold Price Club Inc, down 3.9% ** Among heavyweights in South Korea, Samsung Electronics and peer SK Hynix fell 1.8% and 2.7%, respectively ** Key measure of inflation expectations among South Koreans rose in May for a fourth consecutive month to its highest in nearly a decade - central bank survey Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0418 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCK STOCKS DAILY YTD % S YTD % % DAILY % Japan +0.24 -9.79 -0.51 -6.70 China -0.17 -4.58 -1.10 -14.49 India -0.03 -4.14 -0.10 -6.66 Indonesia +0.14 -2.73 1.12 5.11 Malaysia +0.00 -5.08 -0.06 -1.65 Philippines -0.02 -2.43 -0.98 -7.03 S.Korea +0.03 -5.93 -0.97 -11.95 Singapore -0.14 -1.85 0.14 3.02 Taiwan +0.11 -6.41 -0.51 -11.77 Thailand -0.20 -2.34 0.06 -1.29 (Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
MARKETS
Reuters

Global gas crunch claims first Australian trading casualty

MELBOURNE, May 24 (Reuters) - A gas seller that supplied 7% of the eastern Australian market has collapsed due to soaring global gas prices, the first significant casualty in the country from the global gas supply crisis due to sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. The Essential Services...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Didi stock becomes an option on China tech

HONG KONG, May 24 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Brave investors might salvage value from Didi Global's wreckage. Shareholders voted to delist China's ride-hailing firm from the New York Stock Exchange, capping a disastrous 11-month journey that wiped 90% off Didi’s valuation since its initial public offering. Didi's fate now lies...
ECONOMY
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold hits over 1-week high as dollar dips

May 23 (Reuters) - Gold prices touched a more than one-week high on Monday, as an easing dollar supported greenback-priced bullion, although rising U.S. Treasury yields capped gains. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,850.39 per ounce, by 0039 GMT, their highest since May 12. U.S. gold futures also gained 0.3% to $1,847.90. * The dollar began the week on the back foot, following its first weekly loss in nearly two months, as investors cut bets on more dollar gains from rising U.S. rates and hoped that easing lockdowns in China can aid global growth. * A weaker dollar makes bullion more attractive for overseas buyers. * However, benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields firmed, limiting demand for zero-yield gold. * St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard reiterated his view last week that the U.S. central bank ought to raise interest rates to 3.5% this year to get high inflation more quickly under control. * Bullion, seen as a safe store of value during times of economic crises, tends to become less attractive to investors when U.S. interest rates are raised because it yields no interest. * Asian stocks faced an uncertain start on Monday as persistent inflation fears and the prospect of rising interest rates dogged the global economic outlook. * SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.69% to 1,063.43 tonnes on Friday from 1,056.18 tonnes on Thursday. * Spot silver was up 0.7% at $21.90 per ounce, platinum firmed 0.3% to $958.43, and palladium climbed 0.8% to $1,979.27. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0800 Germany Ifo Business Climate New May 0800 Germany Ifo Current Conditions New May 0800 Germany Ifo Expectations New May 1300 Euro zone finance ministers meet on fiscal rules reform, banking union in Brussels (Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)
BUSINESS
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht, Singapore dollar lead losses among Asian FX

May 24 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 127.900 127.87 -0.02 Sing dlr 1.377 1.3725 -0.29 Taiwan dlr 29.591 29.62 +0.10 Korean won 1264.500 1264.1 -0.03 Baht 34.240 34.12 -0.35 Peso 52.360 52.25 -0.21 Rupiah 14660.000 14670 +0.07 Rupee 77.515 77.515 0.00 Ringgit 4.392 4.387 -0.11 Yuan 6.665 6.6488 -0.24 Change so far in 2022 Currency Latest bid End 2021 Pct Move Japan yen 127.900 115.08 -10.02 Sing dlr 1.377 1.3490 -2.00 Taiwan dlr 29.591 27.676 -6.47 Korean won 1264.500 1188.60 -6.00 Baht 34.240 33.39 -2.48 Peso 52.360 50.99 -2.62 Rupiah 14660.000 14250 -2.80 Rupee 77.515 74.33 -4.11 Ringgit 4.392 4.1640 -5.19 Yuan 6.665 6.3550 -4.65 (Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
MARKETS
The Associated Press

China’s bet on homegrown mRNA vaccines holds back nation

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China is trying to navigate its biggest coronavirus outbreak without a tool it could have adopted many months ago, the kind of vaccines that have proven to offer the best protection against the worst outcomes from COVID-19. As early as the spring of 2020 a Chinese pharmaceutical company, Fosun Pharma, reached an agreement to distribute — and eventually manufacture — the mRNA vaccine made by Pfizer and BioNTech. It still has not been cleared in mainland China, despite being authorized for use by separate authorities in Hong Kong and Macao.
WORLD
Reuters

Oil prices ease on concerns over recession, weaker consumption

TOKYO (Reuters) - Oil prices eased in early trade on Tuesday as concerns over a possible recession and weaker consumption outweighed an expectation of tight global supply and a pick-up in fuel demand in China after Beijing’s promises of stimulus. Brent crude futures for July slid 35 cents, or...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Reuters

444K+
Followers
331K+
Post
210M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy