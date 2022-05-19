ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

As ECB pares back stimulus, investors alert for fragmentation risk

By Dhara Ranasinghe
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xQO93_0fjL2m5j00

LONDON (Reuters) - As the European Central Bank races towards the stimulus exit to tame record-high inflation, angst about whether it can contain stress in weaker economies is creeping back into corners of bond markets.

For sure, indicators of stress are comfortably below peaks seen at the height of the 2020 COVID-19 crisis, and nowhere near levels of the 2011-2012 euro zone debt crisis. Cohesion is stronger after the pandemic and war in Ukraine, while an 800 billion euro recovery fund supports the bloc and France last month re-elected a pro-European president.

Yet with inflation at 7.5%, ECB bond-buying stimulus will end soon -- challenging weaker southern European states and putting fragmentation risks back in focus as their government borrowing costs versus safer Germany shoot higher.

“It is something I worry about,” said DZ Bank rates strategist Christian Lenk. “The million dollar question is where are bond spreads too wide that the ECB intervenes.”

Here’s a look at what stress indicators show.

1/ CANARY, COALMINE

If the premium investors demand to hold bonds from lower-rated states rises too far above top-rated Germany, the ECB’s ability to transmit monetary policy effectively is challenged. So-called fragmentation risk could heighten economic instability.

At 200 basis points (bps), highly-indebted Italy’s 10-year bond yield gap over Germany is below peaks of more than 300 bps hit in March 2020 and 2018, when a new populist Italian government clashed with the European Union over budget policy.

But it is near the widest levels since May 2020 after widening 65 bps this year. Talk of ECB measures to contain spreads has grown; ING says markets could test the ECB’s resolve by pushing Italy’s spread to 250 bps.

Graphic:Italy's 10-year bond yield gap over Germany-

A blowout in this spread prompted the ECB to launch its emergency stimulus scheme in March 2020, as a pandemic-induced financial rout raised fears about the currency bloc’s viability.

2/ INSURANCE POLICY

The cost of insuring against a debt default in southern Europe has risen recently to the highest since 2020, although credit default swaps (CDS) sit below previous peaks.

Graphic:CDS in southern Europe creeping higher again-

Another gauge of fragmentation risk is the spread between CDS contracts issued under trade body International Swaps and Derivatives Association’s (ISDA) 2003 definition and those issued under its 2014 guidelines. The latter includes guidance on redenomination risk and carries a premium.

The gap between two such Italian CDS contracts is roughly 64 bps, around the widest since April 2020, Rabobank said.

Rabobank’s head of rates strategy Richard McGuire notes the spread was double current levels in 2018. “From an historical perspective this gives investors cause to be alert rather than alarmed,” he added.

Graphic:Italy 2003 CDS vs Italy 2014 CDS-

3/ LIFE AFTER 2013

How investors trade bonds issued before and after 2013 is also worth watching.

That year, regulators said European government bond contracts should contain collective action clauses (CACs), meaning majority bondholder approval is needed for a restructuring including a change in the currency of payment.

UniCredit estimates that roughly 415 billion euros of Italian bonds are not covered by CACs.

An Italian bond issued in 2008, before the CAC ruling and maturing next year, has risen 72 bps this year. A one-year Italian bond issued in 2022 and maturing 2023, is up a similar amount.

If the 2022 bond outperforms its non-CAC peer, that would suggest fragmentation worries are returning.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Asia stocks restrained as U.S. futures retreat

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Asian shares got off to a sluggish start on Tuesday after a rally on Wall Street was soured by an early slide in U.S. stock futures, while the euro was near one-month highs as odds narrowed on a July rate rise by the ECB. After ending Monday...
STOCKS
Reuters

Australian shares subdued as tech, healthcare offset mining gains

May 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares were little changed in choppy trade on Tuesday, as technology stocks and export-focussed healthcare companies countered gains in mining and banking stocks. The S&P/ASX 200 index was down just 0.1% at 7,144.60 by 0034 GMT. In global equities, stocks rallied after the European Central...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ecb#Italy#Pro European#Dz Bank
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Russia warns it will deploy ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missiles ‘capable of hitting UK’ by the autumn

Russia has announced it will deploy its recently tested “Satan II” missile by the autumn, as tensions between Moscow and the west mount amid the Ukraine war.The Kremlin announced the first test launch of its new, nuclear-capable Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system on Wednesday, with experts warning the warhead could target the UK as well as Europe and the US. The Sarmat is capable of carrying 10 or more nuclear warheads and decoys, and of striking targets thousands of miles away in the United States or Europe.This week's test, after years of delays due to funding and technical...
POLITICS
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
France
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Euro
The Associated Press

China’s bet on homegrown mRNA vaccines holds back nation

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China is trying to navigate its biggest coronavirus outbreak without a tool it could have adopted many months ago, the kind of vaccines that have proven to offer the best protection against the worst outcomes from COVID-19. As early as the spring of 2020 a Chinese pharmaceutical company, Fosun Pharma, reached an agreement to distribute — and eventually manufacture — the mRNA vaccine made by Pfizer and BioNTech. It still has not been cleared in mainland China, despite being authorized for use by separate authorities in Hong Kong and Macao.
WORLD
Reuters

Ukraine must decide its own future, says Poland's president

KYIV, May 22 (Reuters) - Only Ukraine has the right to decide its future, the Polish president told lawmakers in Kyiv on Sunday, as he became the first foreign leader to give a speech in person to the Ukrainian parliament since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion. Kyiv has ruled out any...
POLITICS
Reuters

China shares slip as growth fears prompt foreign outflows

SHANGHAI, May 24 (Reuters) - Chinese shares fell on Tuesday, with financial and healthcare firms leading broad-based losses amid heavy selling by foreign investors, as global worries over slowing growth continue to weigh despite new pledges of economic support from Beijing. ** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 1.1% at 3,112.37.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

444K+
Followers
331K+
Post
210M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy