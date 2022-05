Popular U.S.-Based Korean Fried Chicken Brand is Giving the Artesia Community an Opportunity to Join the Crunch Out Loud Movement. May 24, 2022 // Franchising.com // ARTESIA, Calif. - With its wide-array of flavors and crunch-worthy Korean fried chicken, Bonchon is a restaurant experience unlike any other Artesia has experienced before.

1 DAY AGO