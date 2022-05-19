ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

ECB to force UK-based investment banks to relocate staff, trading

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gkbdV_0fjL2DOQ00

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Too many global investment banks continue to serve euro zone clients out of London and the European Central Bank plans to force them to relocate senior staff and trading activity to the bloc, ECB supervisory chief Andrea Enria said on Thursday.

The ECB has long battled the industry’s biggest players, who are reluctant to relocate activities after Brexit, despite explicit demands by the ECB, which supervises the bloc’s biggest financial institutions.

In a sign that patience is wearing thin, Enria said the ECB will issue “binding decisions” to key investment firms, prescribing action on a case-by-case basis.

“We want to ensure that incoming legal entities have onshore governance and risk management arrangements that are commensurate, from a prudential perspective, with the risk they originate,” Enria said in a blog post. “The extent of the actual

relocation and specific booking configuration will depend on the current set-up of each bank.”

Banks could be required to appoint a head of trading desk within the euro area legal entity or may be asked to ensure the desk has the adequate infrastructure and number and seniority of traders to manage risk locally, the ECB said.

They could also be asked to establish a solid governance and internal control framework of remote booking practices and to ensure limited reliance on intragroup hedging.

Of the trading desks assessed by the ECB at seven key institutions, around 70% still used a back-to-back booking model, a frowned upon practice in which a firm transfers risks to a third party or to another intragroup entity which then hedges it.

It also concluded that 20% of desks were organised as split desks, in which a duplicate version of the primary trading desk located offshore is established within the euro area legal entity to manage the part of the risk originated there.

These practices remove risk management expertise from the euro zone entity, leaving the local unit vulnerable in case of market turbulence.

“It is our duty to protect the depositors and other creditors of the local legal entity, prevent the disruption of banking services and safeguard broader financial stability in our area of jurisdiction,” Enria said.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Didi stock becomes an option on China tech

HONG KONG, May 24 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Brave investors might salvage value from Didi Global's wreckage. Shareholders voted to delist China's ride-hailing firm from the New York Stock Exchange, capping a disastrous 11-month journey that wiped 90% off Didi’s valuation since its initial public offering. Didi's fate now lies...
ECONOMY
Reuters

China says it will take targeted steps to support the economy

BEIJING, May 24 (Reuters) - China will broaden tax credit rebates, postpone social security payments and loan repayments, roll out new investment projects and take other steps to support the economy, the official Xinhua news agency quoted the cabinet as saying on Monday. Chinese policymakers have pledged to step up...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ecb#Banking Services#Investment Banks#The European Central Bank#Prudential Perspective#Intragroup
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Euro
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

U.S., 6 others say they support APEC after Russian invasion protest

(Reuters) - Representatives of seven nations, including those who walked out of an Asia-Pacific trade ministers meeting in Bangkok to protest Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, said on Sunday they support the organization and host nation Thailand. Representatives of the United States, Australia, Canada, Chile, Japan, the Republic of Korea,...
PROTESTS
Reuters

China shares slip as growth fears prompt foreign outflows

SHANGHAI, May 24 (Reuters) - Chinese shares fell on Tuesday, with financial and healthcare firms leading broad-based losses amid heavy selling by foreign investors, as global worries over slowing growth continue to weigh despite new pledges of economic support from Beijing. ** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 1.1% at 3,112.37.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Asia stocks restrained as U.S. futures retreat

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Asian shares got off to a sluggish start on Tuesday after a rally on Wall Street was soured by an early slide in U.S. stock futures, while the euro was near one-month highs as odds narrowed on a July rate rise by the ECB. After ending Monday...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

444K+
Followers
331K+
Post
210M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy