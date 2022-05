It was all hands on deck as employees at a Dallas, Texas, hospital helped a woman in labor out of an SUV and into a wheelchair. A security guard was at her side every step of the way, as he used his walkie talkie and tried to summon an elevator. But once the mother-to-be stepped into the lift on the ground floor, her baby couldn’t wait. By the time the elevator had reached the second floor, she had given birth.

DALLAS, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO