Good Samaritan killed on State Road 7 while helping stranded driver in Broward County

A 41-year-old good Samaritan was killed while crossing State Road 7 to help a driver who had run out of gas in Broward County, police said.

The crash happened shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday and had a stretch of the southbound lanes near Northwest 24th Street in Lauderhill closed until Thursday morning, according to Lauderhill police.

Police identified the man who died as Erick Veilleux.

“He was a real life good Samaritan,” said Major Mike Santiago, the spokesman for Lauderhill police.

Veilleux, who was in a black car, stopped in the northbound lanes of State Road 7 to help a stranded driver, police said. The driver had run out of fuel. Police said the two didn’t know each other.

Veilleux crossed the road to get fuel at a nearby gas station. On his way back, he was hit by a driver in a white Honda while trying to cross the southbound lanes, police said.

The force of the crash sent Veilleux flying across the median, crashing into his car, police said. He was taken to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale, where he died.

Police said the driver who hit Veilleux remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. Detectives believe speed may have a played a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to call the Lauderhill police department at 954-497-4700 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.