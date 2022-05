Click here to read the full article. UPDATED with amended toll: Nineteen second- to fourth-grade students and at least two adults, one of whom was a teacher, were killed in a mass shooting at an elementary school west of San Antonio today, the Associated Press reported late tonight. The outlet also reported that federal law enforcement officials expect the death toll to rise. There are unconfirmed reports of multiple injuries. Texas School Shooting Prompts Online Outrage, Calls To Action By Hollywood & Media Figures Gov. Greg Abbott had said earlier that 14 children and one teacher were killed in the shooting at Robb...

