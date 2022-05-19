ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana State Police Investigating Fatal Crash on I-80

 4 days ago

Indiana State Police Investigating Fatal Crash on I-80

Indiana State News

On the evening of May 18th, at approximately 11:00 p.m., the Indiana State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash between a semi tractor-trailer and a passenger car that had occurred on Interstate 80 at the 15.3 mile-marker in the eastbound lanes. The 15.3-mile marker is just east of the Ripley Street exit.

The crash resulted in both vehicles catching on fire and claimed the life of one individual.

The preliminary crash investigation by Trooper William Carlson showed that a white 2016 Volvo semi tractor-trailer and a Chevrolet passenger car were involved in a vehicle crash on Interstate 80 near the 15.3 mile-marker.

It was determined that the Chevrolet was stationary in the roadway for an unknown reason when it was struck by the semi-tractor-trailer. As a result of the collision, both vehicles caught fire and became fully engulfed in flames. The driver of the Chevrolet sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash. The driver of the semi-tractor-trailer reported no injuries.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld at this time until positive identification and notification to the next of kin can be made.

