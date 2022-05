For the first time since 2019, Dallas-Fort Worth will get to experience summer concert season again, as the vast majority of artists have deemed it safe enough for them and their fans to celebrate together. That means that concertgoers will get to see a variety of the biggest musical acts, from established veterans to up-and-comers, from those who have been around for decades to those who just got started.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO