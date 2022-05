Most of the world thinks of college as a bridge to a better future and, more specifically, a better career. We are willing to go into debt and put our life on pause for years with the promise that we will come out the other side with the skills necessary to both enter the workforce and thrive within it. However, the American Association of Colleges and Universities reported in 2021 that, while most employers view liberal education as essential for workforce readiness, fewer than 50% of employers are ‘very satisfied’ with graduates’ actual preparation for the workforce. They highlighted that the expectation is for higher education to prepare students not only with the technical expertise they will need, but also the ability to think for themselves and solve new problems.

