Animals

Bee artwork creates a buzz in Berkshire subway

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA bee-themed mural has been created in a subway tunnel at a village train station. Painted throughout the underpass at Pangbourne train station, it features bees, honeycomb and wild flowers. Helen Stock, who works in the Berkshire station's ticket office,...

www.bbc.com

#Bees#The Bee Friendly Trust#Bbc South
