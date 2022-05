TROY, NY — The ValleyCats introduced Kumar Rocker as their newest addition to the pitching staff on May 21 at Joe Bruno Stadium. “On behalf of our organization, the Tri-City ValleyCats, we’d like to welcome Kumar Rocker to the Capital Region and Joe Bruno Stadium,” said ValleyCats General Manager Matt Callahan Saturday to open the press conference. “We’re excited to have him here and have him be a part of our team as he prepares for the MLB Draft. We look forward to being a stop on his journey to Major League Baseball.”

