ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, WI

PHOTOS: Custom built house for sale in Hudson

By Facebook Twitter Email Print Save
Hudson Star-Observer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNestled in a Hudson cul-de-sac, this house feels like an mixture of a East Coast beach home and a historic midwest house. The home is open and airy with white accents, light wood stains and large windows. Details...

www.hudsonstarobserver.com

Comments / 1

Related
Hudson Star-Observer

Concert at Lakefront Park to benefit Freedom Center

Country music sensation Sailor Jerri will be headlining a Memorial Day concert on Monday, May 30, at the Hudson bandshell in Lakefront Park. Admission to the concert is free but donations will be accepted to benefit the Freedom Park Center building project being constructed by VFW Post 10818 New Richmond/St. Croix County.
NEW RICHMOND, WI
travelblog.org

Drove from Wisconsin Dells to Minneapolis, MN / Mall of America

Today's drive was pretty smooth. We were once again lucky and found a canceled campsite at Lebanon Regional Park to reserve. At check in she said we should play the lottery since that was the first open site she has seen in a long time. To top it off we have full hookups and a beautiful big site. Wish we had more time to stay and enjoy. Weather is cold again, low is 37 tonight so we decided to go to the Mall of America to stay a little warm instead of the sculpture park outdoors.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Business
Hudson, WI
Business
Hudson, WI
Real Estate
Local
Wisconsin Real Estate
City
Hudson, WI
Axios Twin Cities

Looking to take the kids to a new playground? Here are some of the Twin Cities' best options

These aren't your grandma's playgrounds. The big picture: We asked Axios Twin Cities readers to share their favorite places to take the kids in their lives as the days get longer and lighter. You didn't disappoint! Why it matters: Playground visits help kids stay active, form friendships and build new play skills. Adding new spots to the rotation just adds to the fun!What to expect: Obstacle courses, whimsical slides, wheelchair-accessible ramps, sensory play equipment and more! Here are some of your picks: Kim I: "Madison's Place in Woodbury is amazing and with a great backstory (parent inspired on behalf of...
SHOREVIEW, MN
Hudson Star-Observer

VIDEO: Hudson hit hard by hail storm

It was about 4:15 p.m. when the hail started falling just across the river from Hudson on May 19. I was on my way home, when my usually smooth commute turned loud. In the past, I've parked outside local ball fields with a small fear that a fly ball might land square on my windshield, shattering it.
HUDSON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Glass#Lofts#Antique#Housing List#French
WEAU-TV 13

No one hurt in overnight fire at Eau Claire restaurant

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after an overnight fire at an Eau Claire restaurant Sunday morning. The Eau Claire Fire Department said in a release that they were called to Red Coal BBQ Family Restaurant on Eau Claire’s west side at 12:58 a.m. Sunday. Crews...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Hudson Star-Observer

Anna Marie (Barr) Bridges

Anna Marie (Barr) Bridges, age 90, of Hudson, WI, formerly of Webster, WI, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on May 20, 2022 at Red Cedar Canyon in Hudson. Anna Marie was born on June 30, 1931 to Ernest and Gladys (Johnson) Barr on the family farm just outside of Hudson near River Falls/Big River. She attended St. Patrick’s Catholic School and graduated from Hudson High School the class of 1949. Throughout her high school years, she was the record keeper and was a natural historian, organizer, note taker, and list maker – a skill that she perfected into adulthood.
HUDSON, WI
Axios Twin Cities

A downtown Minneapolis office tower is slated to be converted to apartments

A downtown Minneapolis tower is slated to become the city's first conversion from offices to apartments since the pandemic hit. Driving the news: Minneapolis-based developer Sherman Associates has proposed turning the 13-story Northstar Center East, at 608 2nd Ave. S, into 216 apartments. 20% of the units will be income-restricted, for those earning 50% or less of the area's median income.Why it matters: This could be a sign of things to come as remote work has reduced the need for office space.The project would remove about 300,000 square feet of office space from a downtown Minneapolis office market with a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Source of 'loud explosion' in Brooklyn Park a mystery

The source of a "loud explosion" heard in Brooklyn Park in the early hours of Saturday morning remains a mystery for now. Brooklyn Park Police Department says officers were sent "to the general area" of the 6900 block of Target Parkway North – closed to Target's North Campus offices – at around 12:15 a.m. "for a report of a loud explosion heard."
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Hudson Star-Observer

Breaking the news: fourth graders launch newspaper

Annika Stelling and Aylah Tepper are two of the kindest, most respectful and helpful fourth graders in Brittany Lemaniak's class at EP Rock Elementary School. When Stelling had the idea to create a school newspaper for their class last fall, she, along with Tepper, collaborated to come up with the different sections for the newspaper.
HUDSON, WI
CBS Minnesota

Owner Reunited With Dog After Car Was Stolen In Downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities woman is reunited with her dog after her vehicle was stolen in Minneapolis earlier this week while the pet was inside. The dog’s owner, Emily Moe, posted Saturday on Facebook saying that Lolo was found safe in West St. Paul. She wrote that on Friday a woman in West St. Paul used her own dog to attract the 2-year-old Lolo and get her under control. (credit: Emily Moe) Moe says that while Lolo has had a difficult couple of days, she’s going to be “just fine.” She thanked the public for their support and urged people not to leave pets unattended in cars. Moe’s vehicle, a black Honda CR-V, was stolen Tuesday in downtown Minneapolis, outside an apartment complex near Gold Medal Park.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Volume One

Chippewa Falls - Northwoods Beauty Meets Small-City Charm

Over the past few decades, Chippewa Falls has quietly done what countless other Midwestern towns and cities haven’t: It’s flourished. What’s more, it’s done so on its own terms. Tucked into the Northwoods of Wisconsin, Chippewa Falls has never been content to bank on its small-town charm.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
KARE 11

Revival Smoked Meats opens in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Revival is knows for its southern fried chicken but now chef and owner Thomas Boemer has opened a new restaurant.... that focuses on ribs and other foods. It's called Revival Smoked Meats. Revival Smoked Meats opened earlier this month within the former Corner Table space at 4537...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Tow Boat Hits Lock And Dam On Mississippi River In Wisconsin

ALMA, Wis. (WCCO) — Officials in Wisconsin say a tow boat crashed into a lock and dam on the Mississippi River Saturday night. No injuries were reported, and no cargo or fuel was spilled into the river, according to the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened just after 11 p.m. at Lock and Dam 4 in Alma. The sheriff’s office said the tow boat lost control as it approached the lock and dam. (credit: Peter Schultz) The Canal Barge Company, which owns the tow boat, is working to recover it. The sheriff’s office said the U.S. Coast Guard is investigating.
ALMA, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy