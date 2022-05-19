PHOTOS: Custom built house for sale in Hudson

Anna Marie (Barr) Bridges, age 90, of Hudson, WI, formerly of Webster, WI, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on May 20, 2022 at Red Cedar Canyon in Hudson. Anna Marie was born on June 30, 1931 to Ernest and Gladys (Johnson) Barr on the family farm just outside of Hudson near River Falls/Big River. She attended St. Patrick’s Catholic School and graduated from Hudson High School the class of 1949. Throughout her high school years, she was the record keeper and was a natural historian, organizer, note taker, and list maker – a skill that she perfected into adulthood.
