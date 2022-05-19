PHOTOS: Custom built house for sale in Hudson

Today's drive was pretty smooth. We were once again lucky and found a canceled campsite at Lebanon Regional Park to reserve. At check in she said we should play the lottery since that was the first open site she has seen in a long time. To top it off we have full hookups and a beautiful big site. Wish we had more time to stay and enjoy. Weather is cold again, low is 37 tonight so we decided to go to the Mall of America to stay a little warm instead of the sculpture park outdoors.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO