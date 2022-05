The Goodson project significantly impacts the fire evacuation route for Rancho Santa Fe. The latest revisions in the Goodson project’s resubmittal are not sufficient to ensure public safety. The Attorney General has put pressure on the City of Encinitas to approve the latest submission, which is notable because his office has won lawsuits over cities that approved developments in high wildfire risk areas. Adding high-density housing should never put the existing population in harm’s way. It is imperative that Rancho Santa Fe residents have a say in the protection of their community.

