The race to lead San Diego’s second largest city is packed with hopeful candidates. Those running to replace now termed-out Mayor Mary Casillas Salas are set to take the reins at an interesting point for the city. There are two open city council seats — those vacated by councilmembers John McCann and Jill Galvez — and a new city attorney. And there could be another open seat on the council in the near future.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO