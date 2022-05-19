ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Vietnam PM Met Apple CEO Tim Cook During Recent US Visit To Discuss Manufacturing

By Navdeep Yadav
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10HKqs_0fjKxRZx00

During his recent visit to the United States, Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh made a visit to Silicon Valley tech giants including Apple Inc AAPL to discuss business, according to SGGP English.

What Happened: Chinh met Apple CEO Tim Cook and Intel Corporation INTC Executive Vice President Keyvan Esfarjani among others to woo them to set up a manufacturing unit in Vietnam.

The Vietnamese leader at the meeting with Intel's Keyvan talked about the significant role that the country plays in the company's supply chains. Keyvan also highly regarded Vietnam's favorable infrastructure and its skilled workforce.

According to the news outlet, Keyvan described Vietnam as a potential destination for tech firms to expand their operations, "especially when firms like Intel want to diversify their supply chains."

Meanwhile, with Cook, PM Chinh said the government is committed to creating a fair, transparent, and market-based business environment to help US firms and investors gain ground in Vietnam.

The Apple CEO reportedly also affirmed that the company wants to extend its supply chains in the country and involve capable domestic firms in Apple's supply chains.

Why It Matters: The development comes at a time when the COVID-19 ppandemic in the world's largest manufacturing hub, China, has disrupted supply chains for big tech companies.

Xi Jinping-led government's zero Covid tolerance policies have reignited conversations around whether there's a need to move production out of the country for foreign companies.

Recently, Apple also shifted some areas of iPhone production from China to other markets, including India, to reduce reliance on its Chinese supply chain.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Apple shares closed at $140.82, losing 5.64% during the trade on Wednesday, and Intel was down about 5% over the same period.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Brazilian President Calls Elon Musk 'Legend Of Freedom': The Tesla CEO Makes A Surprise Visit To The Country

Amid all the controversies of the week, Tesla, Inc. TSLA chief executive officer Elon Musk showed he means business by a making a surprise trip down south to Brazil. What Happened: Musk was in Brazil in connection with giving Starlink internet connectivity to 19,000 rural schools in the country and to also use the service for monitoring illegal lumbering in the Amazon forest, the Tesla CEO said in a tweet.
BUSINESS
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Cook
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Shares#Vietnamese#Apple Inc Aapl#Sggp English#Intel Corporation#Intc#Covid
Benzinga

Elon Musk Says US Is Already In A Recession, Could Last Up To 18 Months Before 'Boom Time Again'

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk said Monday the U.S. is probably in a recession— and added that it could get worse and last up to a year-and-a-half. What Happened: The billionaire entrepreneur, who was speaking remotely at an All-In Summit being held in Miami, said recession could lead to misallocation of capital and warned companies should to ensure they have enough reserves.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Country
Vietnam
Country
China
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
TheStreet

Tesla and Musk Have Bad News For Their Customers

This is the word that some Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report customers will have to learn to integrate into their daily lives because they will need patience to get their Tesla cars, which have become the ultimate. The manufacturer of electric vehicles is affected by the wall of...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
44K+
Followers
135K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy