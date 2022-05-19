ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Memphis, AR

Family Dollar warehouse linked to rodent infestation to close

By Bria Jones, David Royer | Nexstar Media Wire
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ajikK_0fjKxFET00
Tweet

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Family Dollar announced to employees Wednesday that it will close its West Memphis, Arkansas distribution center, which was linked to a rodent infestation that led to recalls and store closures earlier this year.

The West Memphis facility will close on or about July 17, at which time 230 employees will be separated from the company, according to a letter sent from Family Dollar to West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon. Another 90 employees will be separated on Oct. 15.

McClendon said the city asked if anything could convince the company to stay, but was told the decision was final. The company attributed the decision to the age of its building, he said.

Family Dollar says eligible employees will receive a severance package. McClendon calls the separation from one of the city’s largest employers shocking and frustrating.

“We reached out and we offered any resources that we could … we even reached out with our animal control department or any services we felt could be accessible to them … so that this decision would not happen but honestly it looked like this thing was in the making once the lawsuit from the state came in,” Mayor McClendon said.

In a statement, Randy Guiler, Vice President for Investor Relations, said in part: “This was a difficult decision we did not take lightly, especially because of our outstanding team in West Memphis, our relationship with the community, and the partnership we have had with the State of Arkansas since 1994. We are committed to treating impacted associates fairly and respectfully, and we are doing everything we can to support them with their transitions, including providing severance plans to those who are eligible, as well as offering outplacement services and employee assistance programs.”

In February, 404 stores temporarily closed after an inspector with the Food and Drug Administration found more than 1,000 dead rodents at the West Memphis facility over a five-day span in January.

A report from the FDA states more than 2,300 live rodents were captured in the facility from March to September 2021.

In April, Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge filed a lawsuit against the company, claiming Family Dollar made significant profits while “knowingly exposing Arkansas consumers to potentially hazardous or contaminated products by allowing and failing to prevent long-lasting and massive rodent infestations and other unsanitary conditions at its West Memphis Distribution center.”

“Family Dollar is punishing hundreds of hardworking Arkansas families instead of cleaning up the company’s own illegal business practices that put their employees and consumers at risk. Rather than eliminating jobs, Family Dollar should eliminate deceptive and dangerous conduct.”

–ARKANSAS ATTORNEY GENERAL LESLIE RUTLEDGE

The 850,000 square foot warehouse opened in West Memphis in 1994. It serves stores in Arkansas, Louisiana, Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, and Mississippi.

Arkansas State Rep. Reginald Murdock says a meeting is being planned in West Memphis to discuss immediate assistance for displaced employees. A date and time have yet to be determined.

Comments / 6

Charles Whitt
4d ago

that's why we as the public to wash any can goods lids before opening them because they crawl all over them keep from getting sick the plaque remember what happened

Reply
3
Related
nddist.com

Milwaukee Tool Begins Construction of Mississippi Facility

GRENADA, Miss. – Milwaukee Tool on Thursday announced the start of construction on its newest facility in Mississippi. Located in Grenada County, Milwaukee's latest expansion will accommodate the company’s growing power tool accessories and power tool business, and will also serve as a centralized repair facility. The new location will create more than 800 new jobs, and is planned to open in mid-2023.
GRENADA, MS
US News and World Report

Toddler Dies After Being Found in Vehicle at Tenn. Daycare

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A 1-year-old child has died after being found in a hot vehicle outside a. daycare center, police said. The toddler was pronounced dead at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital on Thursday afternoon shortly after being found in the vehicle, Memphis police said in a tweet.
MEMPHIS, TN
thelocalpalate.com

New Restaurants in Mississippi

In the Local Palate’s 2022 Restaurants Issue, our state-by-state guide highlights the new restaurants that have emerged since 2020. Here, contributor Boyce Upholt gives an overview of new restaurants in Mississippi. Bar Muse | Oxford. As the head bartender at Saint Leo, an acclaimed Italian restaurant on Oxford’s central...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Hill

The Hill

569K+
Followers
69K+
Post
426M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy