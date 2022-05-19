Form 8-K Childrens Place, Inc. For: May 19

Click here to read the full article. LOS ANGELES — The new Amazon Style store, the first brick-and-mortar apparel outpost for the behemoth online shopping company based in Seattle, looks like every other clothing store in a mall. It has racks of men’s and women’s clothing and shelves of shoes, jewelry and beauty products. The one thing that makes this 30,000-square-foot store different from others is one thing: technology.More from WWDInside Burberry's L.A. Party, Celebrating the Lola BagBurberry Hosts Dinner With Bella Hadid, Jacob Elordi, Lori HarveyArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi Choi The first Amazon Style store, which opened Wednesday at the...

